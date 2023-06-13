Weißhaidinger at Diamond League in Stockholm

After second place on Sunday at the first international meeting of the new outdoor season in Sollentuna, discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger has received an invitation to the Diamond League of track and field athletes on July 2nd in Stockholm. It will be his first start in the elite league this year.

On Tuesday, the Upper Austrian will compete at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (Finland), where he will meet top-class players like Daniel Stahl, Simon Pettersson (both SWE), Kristjan Ceh (SLO), Fedrick Dacres (JAM) and Andrius Gudzius (LTU). Opponent.

Only steel stronger for the open-air start

In Sollentuna, Weißhaidinger only had to bow to local Swedish hero Stahl. Olympic champion Stahl jumped 70.93 meters, Weißhaidinger was just ahead of Dacres from Jamaica with 65.95 (65.87).

“My third throw was technically very good. It was a home game for Daniel in Sollentuna, he had a strong series with three throws over 68 meters and threw a personal best. He deserved to win,” said Weißhaidinger.