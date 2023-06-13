Top 5 Mid-to-High-end Hiking and Mountaineering Watches to Watch in 2023- OUTSiDERS – OUTDOOR STYLE

Do you often rely on offline maps for mountaineering or hiking? Or you want to detect your own sports performance, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, etc. If you want to have these functions at the same time, a mid-to-high-end smart watch is a must.

We have selected five mid-to-high-end watches suitable for mountaineering and hiking for your reference, let’s see which one is the most popular for you!

1️⃣ Garmin Instinct 2X Solar

Garmin recently released a new watch model: Instinct 2X Solar, which is a mid-level wearable device.This watch is heat-resistant, frost-resistant, impact-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and water-resistant to underwater 100 m, it is not a problem to take it for diving. Here’s why we recommend this watch:

Good battery life, 40 days in smart watch mode and 60 hours in GPS mode. And it supports solar charging, which means that there is unlimited power when there is sunlight.

powered by Multi-band GNSS Multi-frequency satellite positioning, support multi-frequency (L1+L5) with multi-satellite positioning system (GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO)。

Multi-frequency satellite positioning, support multi-frequency with multi-satellite positioning system Equipped with LED flashlight lighting, Support four-level brightness white light, red light, green light (only available in military tactical version), Provide a variety of strobe and SOS emergency lights.

flashlight lighting, Support four-level brightness white light, red light, green light (only available in military tactical version), Provide a variety of strobe and SOS emergency lights. Complete health monitoring, including heart rate, blood oxygen, calorie tracking, stress detection, respiratory rate, sleep tracking, etc.

👉🏻Suitable for: general mountaineering, trail running, or long-distance hiking.

👉🏻Price: Instinct 2X Solar General version recommended price 15, 990 Yuan, the recommended price of the military tactical version 16,990 Yuan.

2️⃣ Garmin fenix 7X Solar

When it comes to high-end outdoor watches, the Garmin Fenix ​​series must not be missing. Although it has been launched for some time, this high-end watch is still one of the best choices for outdoor people. This watch is equipped with a sapphire solar charging mirror and has more complete health monitoring functions. Here’s why we recommend this watch:

In addition to the physical buttons, it is also equipped with a touch screen, which is more intuitive to use.

The smart watch mode can be used for 37 days; in the maximum power mode (UltraTrac), the battery life can reach 578 hours (about 24 days). Support solar charging, which means that there is unlimited power when the sun shines.

More comprehensive health monitoring and tracking, including wrist optical heart rate, daily resting heart rate, breathing rate during activities, PULSE OX pulse oxygen sensing, BODY BATTERY body energy index, etc.

powered by Multi-band GNSS Multi-frequency satellite positioning, support multi-frequency (L1+L5) with multi-satellite positioning system (GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO). And supports dual grid coordinates.

Multi-frequency satellite positioning, support multi-frequency with multi-satellite positioning system Improve outdoor functions such as offline maps, real-time breadcrumb tracking, point-to-point navigation, and altitude change previews.

👉🏻Suitable for: advanced mountaineering and hiking, or more advanced outdoor sports.

👉🏻Price: Garmin fenix 7X Solar starts at 28,990 yuan.

3️⃣ Suunto 9 Peak Pro

Although it is called Pro, the price of Suunto 9 Peak Pro is cheaper than other high-end watches, but it has no less functions. Consumers can choose titanium or flawless stainless steel frames for this watch, and titanium provides a lighter and more durable experience. Here’s why we recommend this watch:

Support up to five satellite positioning systems: GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU.

Passed the US military standard MIL-STD-810H standard test, and has a 100-meter waterproof rating.

The battery life is sufficient, 300 hours in the adventure mode, 70 hours in the endurance mode, and 40 hours in the high-efficiency mode with one positioning per second.

There are 97 built-in sports modes, which can fully cope with most outdoor sports.

👉🏻Suitable for: general/advanced mountaineering, trail running, or long-distance hiking.

👉🏻Price: 23,300 yuan in titanium; 20,900 yuan in flawless stainless steel.

4️⃣ Apple Watch Ultra

Combining titanium metal with sapphire crystal glass mirror and Apple craftsmanship, this watch is not only suitable for outdoor activities, but also suitable for daily wear. However, the battery life is slightly weaker, so you should pay attention to it if you want to wear it for multiple days. Here’s why we recommend this watch:

It has passed the US military standard MIL-STD-810H standard test, and has a 100-meter waterproof rating and IP6X dustproof.

Accurate compass App, with compass waypoints, can make trajectory maps, and can also be used with backtracking function to return to the starting point or go to the destination.

Equipped with a siren function, the 86 decibel siren can be heard by people 180 meters away.

Health monitoring functions such as detection of blood oxygen concentration, electrocardiogram, temperature sensing (including ovulation date estimation), notification of irregular heartbeat, etc.

👉🏻Suitable for: General mountaineering, trail running, or long-distance hiking.

👉🏻Price: Apple Watch Ultra 25,900 yuan

5️⃣ Coros Vertix 2

The Coros smart watch, which is well-known in the marathon circle, is also excellent in the outdoor field. Its Vertix 2 features a titanium alloy bezel with a sapphire glass screen, making it extremely durable. Here’s why we recommend this watch:

Multi-frequency GPS (L1+L5) And multi-satellite positioning system, including GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU.

And multi-satellite positioning system, including GPS, QZSS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU. Excellent battery life, up to 60 days of daily use; 140 hours in GPS mode.

It supports GPX input function and has a complete outdoor offline navigation system. Can be used with touch screen sliding.

Built-in 32GB capacity, can play music. And use Coros Vertix 2 to control Insta 360 camera.

👉🏻Suitable for: advanced mountaineering and hiking, or more advanced outdoor sports.

👉🏻Price: Coros Vertix 2 22,900 yuan

Photos / official websites of each brand