Home Sports Well done to get on top of a race in which we were struggling to pick up the pace
Sports

Well done to get on top of a race in which we were struggling to pick up the pace

by admin
Well done to get on top of a race in which we were struggling to pick up the pace

Marco Ramondino comments on Bertram Derthona’s success in the quarter-final of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin: «Happy with the victory. I think the effort in trying to get through a match in which we struggled to pick up the pace, to hold up the physicality that Trento puts into every match was important».

«Several times we tried to shorten the times of the match. A play in defense or attack to make something happen due to lack of mental and physical energy to always hold the shot. An effort that the boys were good at making.

“Pressure is a good thing. It means having a good consideration from others. Today, however, we are not a healthy team, Macura and Harper recovered today. We were in the worst shape. We are only happy when people talk about us».

See also  Athletics performance rises steadily, a sports event for all people-the 14th National Games closed on the evening of the 27th-Current Affairs News-Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Cluji (1-0)

top 9 to do

Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: ‘We will have to be...

Fossombrone mourns the mother overwhelmed by the train

Juventus-Nantes: video, gol e highlights

Juventus-Nantes 1-1, Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 THE PHOTOS...

kicks, punches and stones on his car –...

NASCAR takeaways: Logano, Almirola capture Duels; Busch frustrated...

One policeman dead and another wounded after a...

Nantes stays asleep in Turin after the match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy