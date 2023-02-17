Marco Ramondino comments on Bertram Derthona’s success in the quarter-final of the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin: «Happy with the victory. I think the effort in trying to get through a match in which we struggled to pick up the pace, to hold up the physicality that Trento puts into every match was important».

«Several times we tried to shorten the times of the match. A play in defense or attack to make something happen due to lack of mental and physical energy to always hold the shot. An effort that the boys were good at making.

“Pressure is a good thing. It means having a good consideration from others. Today, however, we are not a healthy team, Macura and Harper recovered today. We were in the worst shape. We are only happy when people talk about us».