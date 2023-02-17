Home World Earthquake in Turkey, new roundups by Erdogan: bloggers and social users arrested
Earthquake in Turkey, new roundups by Erdogan: bloggers and social users arrested

Earthquake in Turkey, new roundups by Erdogan: bloggers and social users arrested

ADANA – The fist of Recep Tayyip Erdogan hits Turkish social media, guilty of having spread “false news” about the earthquake, its consequences, and relief efforts. Yesterday the Turkish police arrested 78 people on charges of creating “fear and panic” by sharing “provocative posts”. Twenty are in custody awaiting trial.

The social network was very large: 613 people were identified and 293 reported.

