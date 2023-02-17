8
ADANA – The fist of Recep Tayyip Erdogan hits Turkish social media, guilty of having spread “false news” about the earthquake, its consequences, and relief efforts. Yesterday the Turkish police arrested 78 people on charges of creating “fear and panic” by sharing “provocative posts”. Twenty are in custody awaiting trial.
The social network was very large: 613 people were identified and 293 reported.
