Sport embraces the world. The second edition of WEmbrace Sport, the inclusive sports event organized by Bebe Vio with his association, Art4Sport, will be staged on Monday 10 October (8 pm) at the Allianz Cloud in Milan. An evening that will be even more international than the past one because they will face an Italian team, coached by Roberto Mancini, and one of stars from all over the world, led by Fabio Capello to entertain the audience and at the same time make them understand which is the great strength of sport as a vehicle for integration.

We will start with fencing, the sport that consecrated Bebe to the Paralympics with 2 golds, 1 silver and a bronze between the Rio 2016 Games and those of the past year in Tokyo, then we will continue with football, wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball with the Olympic and Paralympic champions who will battle in the Paralympic version of these four sports.

«I am very happy because the great thing this year is the fact that it will be an international evening – comments Bebe with the usual enthusiasm that distinguishes it -. It will be a high-level sports and integration show that will last a couple of hours. For me, everything will go very fast if we are winning or it will seem very long if we are losing. I expect many people to cheer and I am happy that so many Olympic and Paralympic athletes, men and women, have joined. Many of them took a little break from preparing for Paris just to be there ». On the occasion, the children of the «Fly4Paris» project will also be presented, the Paralympic athletes supported by Art4Sport (the association founded 13 years ago that helps amputees to play sports) in view of the 2024 Games.

Then Bebe continues on the social value of the event: “I am also very happy that thanks to the super” Ursulona “(the president of the European Commission, Von der Leyen; ed) we have the support of the European Parliament and in the future we want to expand more and more , taking our event beyond the Italian borders ».

The evening will be conducted by Ludovica Comello and Gianluca Gazzoli and among the stars present there will be, among others, former footballers Javier Zanetti and Serginho, fencers Tommaso Marini and Martina Favaretto, volleyball players Matteo Piano and Yuri Romanò and basketball players Laura Macchi and Awak Kuier. Tickets to attend the inclusive sport show guaranteed by WEmbrace Sport are available at the link https://shop.ticketmaster.it/biglietti/acquista-biglietti-wembrace-sport-2022.html) and the funds will go to charity to help athletes of Art4Sport to make their dreams come true.