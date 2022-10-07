Listen to the audio version of the article

Evidence of detention in the Wärtsilä dispute, the multinational (Finnish parent company) which announced in July the closure of the production of engines for ships at the Trieste site with 450 layoffs.

The technology group Wärtsilä has decided not to appeal against the order of the Trieste Labor Court of 23 September 2022. The case was in fact brought there by the trade unions and the Court ordered to stop the procedure for closing the production activity at the San Dorligo della Valle (Trieste) plant, started on 14 July 2022.

The next steps – the company says – will be taken after examining the situation with trade unions, institutions and other main stakeholders, with the new president and CEO of Wärtsilä Italia, Michele Cafagna, at the forefront.

“Now we really want to focus on initiating discussions with all of our key stakeholders and moving forward collaboratively. We can only build a common understanding by talking together. There is no doubt that we can achieve better results when we all work towards a common goal, ”says Cafagna.

There is caution among the workers: «The dispute continues. we have no illusions about an afterthought in wanting to continue producing engines in Trieste », comments the secretary of Uilm Uil of Trieste Antonio Rota regarding the announcement by the Finnish multinational that it does not want to proceed to appeal. It is evident that the mobilization of workers with the action carried out by Fim, Fiom and Uilm has dealt a severe blow – declares the secretary of Uilm Uil of Trieste. – The company has evidently understood that it is appropriate to sit down at the table with a different attitude from that of last July 14th. However, we are under no illusions. The dispute continues. The resumption of confrontation with the new government which will be formed in the next few days will be important ”.