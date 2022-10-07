L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers Franco Marini: “An essential emblem” – La Stampa

news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/amp/”/>







«Franco Marini was certainly an extraordinary figure in the history of the CISL, the Italian trade union and the democratic life of our country. His commitment to workers, the strength of his ideas, his sense of institutions, have made him an essential reference for the world of work, for those who recognize themselves in the values ​​of popularism, for those who care about the principles enshrined in the Republican constitution ». This is what the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra underlined today in L’Aquila, during the CISL initiative on the human, social and political-trade union legacy of Franco Marini. “Marini was the emblem of how one can be a great leader without losing the passion that leads to choosing union activity or politics,” Sbarra recalled. “To those who asked him, after having done everything he did, including the Minister of Labor and the President of the Senate, and having been one step away from the Presidency of the Republic, what his true profession was, he always replied: trade unionist. And the distinctive trait of his trade union action in addition to the frankness and skill of negotiator was a deep-rooted, unshakable autonomy. A founding value of the CISL. Political autonomy, which does not mean isolation and ostentatious neutrality, but free dialectical subjectivity ». This, Sbarra points out, “is a great legacy and a lesson that we have always carried with us and that we will put into practice also in the immediate future, evaluating availability for dialogue, priorities and contents of government action. Our judgment will be anchored to the results that we will try to bring home with responsibility, pragmatism, participation, in the exclusive interest of the people we represent and with an eye to the common good “.



