Home News L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers Franco Marini: “An essential emblem”
News

L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers Franco Marini: “An essential emblem”

by admin
L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers Franco Marini: “An essential emblem”
L’Aquila, the secretary of the CISL Sbarra remembers Franco Marini: “An essential emblem” – La Stampanews/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/”/>news/laquila_il_segretario_della_cislsbarra_ricorda_franco_marini_un_emblema_imprescindibile-10739777/amp/”/>



«Franco Marini was certainly an extraordinary figure in the history of the CISL, the Italian trade union and the democratic life of our country. His commitment to workers, the strength of his ideas, his sense of institutions, have made him an essential reference for the world of work, for those who recognize themselves in the values ​​of popularism, for those who care about the principles enshrined in the Republican constitution ». This is what the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra underlined today in L’Aquila, during the CISL initiative on the human, social and political-trade union legacy of Franco Marini. “Marini was the emblem of how one can be a great leader without losing the passion that leads to choosing union activity or politics,” Sbarra recalled. “To those who asked him, after having done everything he did, including the Minister of Labor and the President of the Senate, and having been one step away from the Presidency of the Republic, what his true profession was, he always replied: trade unionist. And the distinctive trait of his trade union action in addition to the frankness and skill of negotiator was a deep-rooted, unshakable autonomy. A founding value of the CISL. Political autonomy, which does not mean isolation and ostentatious neutrality, but free dialectical subjectivity ». This, Sbarra points out, “is a great legacy and a lesson that we have always carried with us and that we will put into practice also in the immediate future, evaluating availability for dialogue, priorities and contents of government action. Our judgment will be anchored to the results that we will try to bring home with responsibility, pragmatism, participation, in the exclusive interest of the people we represent and with an eye to the common good “.

See also  [Yokogawa View]Was Xi Chengmei's leftist party head hit by leftist media Soroschi? | American Left | China Post and New York Times | Xi Jinping


You may also like

Fiera di San Luca in Treviso, here is...

San Donà di Piave, road accident on the...

Shanghai added 3 new cases of local infection...

He finds his bicycle stolen an hour earlier...

A cabinet chief for the mayor is controversial

Pantene with Chiara Ferragni and Moschino rewards startups...

The magical art of Max Ernst on display...

Draghi: “For the new government, curiosity and not...

Turazza stinging spray, the psychologist: “It makes you...

One newly infected person in Chaoyang District, Beijing,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy