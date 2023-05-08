Home » West Vienna starts with a win in the quarter-final series
West Vienna starts with a win in the quarter-final series

West Vienna starts with a win in the quarter-final series

The SG Westwien presented at the beginning of their “farewell tour” in the HLA master league. On Sunday, the Viennese, who stopped playing after the end of the season for economic reasons, won against record champions Bregenz Handball after a strong second half with 27:20 (10:10). This means that Marko Katic and Co. can already secure promotion away on Saturday in the second duel of the “Best of three” quarter-final series.

After a hard-fought 40 minutes, the second in the regular season was able to score a two-goal plus in an intense game (14:12), Bregenz once again worked their way back from 12:15 to 16:16 (45th). But then the home side could not be dissuaded from the winning streak, they also won the third duel of the season with the regular round sixth and can continue to dream of their first championship title since 1993.

