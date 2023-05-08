Fans insulted Dušan Vlahović, and the Minister of Sports of Italy reacted Sport

Dušan Vlahović was terribly insulted and it is one of the topics of the day in the whole of Italy.

Source: Profimedia/isabella Bonotto / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

After those unreasonable scenes, a minister in the Italian government also spoke out, Andrea Abodi. He is the first person in the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the cabinet of the Prime Minister George Meloni. “My ‘no’ and our ‘no’, NO TO RACISM! There must always be a ‘No’ to hatred because of the color of the shirt or the skin, the religion or the people. And that is always valid. As well as respect, which always counts. And whoever make a mistake, he must answer for it, always and everywhere. We apologize to Dušan Vlahović!” he wrote.

Atalanta coach Gianpiero Gasperini said after the game that his team also has “members of the same ethnic group” and put a Croat and an Albanian from his team into the same “basket”.. Juventus coach Max Allegri said that the insults were terrible and advised Dusan not to react to them. And Dušan received a yellow card due to his reaction on the field, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian Football Federation will cancel that warning because he was the target of insults.

Earlier this season, Dejan Stanković, a legend of Serbian and Serbian football, was insulted in the same way, who experienced Roma fans yelling “gypsies” at him at the Olympic Games. Jose Mourinho, Roma’s coach, immediately silenced those criesand Stanković after the game answered that he is a “proud gypsy”.

Siniša Mihajlović, beloved from all sides, also experienced the same inconveniences and responded to them by saying that he is “a gypsy at heart”. “I don’t mind when they insult me. This is not the first time Roma fans call me a gypsy. It’s also racism, because you don’t always have to be insulted based on the color of your skin. However, such things don’t affect me too much, because in my heart I am a gypsy. I would be worried if they ignored me,” said Miha in 2010, while leading Catania, and Roma fans insulted him.

Now Vlahović also experienced all of this.