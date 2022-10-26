Original title: Westbrook missed the Nuggets due to a hamstring injury: he will come back and play as a substitute

On October 27, Beijing time, according to a report from Shams, a well-informed source revealed that Lakers guard Austin Reeves will replace Russell Westbrook and start today’s game against the Nuggets. .

Westbrook is unlikely to play in the Nuggets’ away game today due to a hamstring injury, sources said.

So far this season, Westbrook’s performance has been widely questioned by the outside world. According to reports obtained by Woj, Westbrook is suffering from a hamstring injury. In the final game of the preseason, Westbrook, who played as a substitute, retired early due to a hamstring injury.

Westbrook is expected to return for Saturday’s Lakers game against the Timberwolves, sources said. So far this season, Westbrook has played 3 regular season games, averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, but his shooting percentage is only 28.9%.

NBA star Stephen A-Smith talked about Westbrook when he was a guest on a show today. “As far as I know, Westbrook won’t play against the Nuggets today. Next up against the Timberwolves, Westbrook will come off the bench and lead the second unit on the court,” Smith said.

As early as the offseason, there were rumors that the Lakers were considering benching Westbrook so he could get more of the ball on the court.

The Lakers are off to a bad start this season, currently 0-3, one of only two teams in the West without a win, the other being the Kings. (jim)





