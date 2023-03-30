Home Sports Western media: After the end of this season, the contract of 7 Real Madrid players expires, 1 will definitely leave, and 2 are willing to wait until the end – yqqlm
Western media: After the end of this season, the contract of 7 Real Madrid players expires, 1 will definitely leave, and 2 are willing to wait until the end – yqqlm

Western media: After the end of this season, the contract of 7 Real Madrid players expires, 1 will definitely leave, and 2 are willing to wait until the end – yqqlm
2023-03-30 19:34

Source: Zhidao Football

Original title: Western media: After the end of this season, Real Madrid has 7 players whose contracts expire, 1 will definitely leave, and 2 are willing to wait until the end

According to the latest news from “World Sports Daily”, Real Madrid is facing a big change this summer, including coaches and players. Modric and Ceballos will wait until the end, and Mariano will definitely leave the team.

It is reported that the Brazilian Football Association regards Ancelotti as the first choice for the team’s new coach. The 63-year-old Ancelotti is also willing to coach the Selecao after the end of this season. In terms of players, after the end of this season, the contracts of 7 Real Madrid players expire, including Benzema, Modric, Kroos and so on.

  • Benzema: Real Madrid’s top priority to renew the contract. There is a high probability that the two sides will complete the contract renewal. Real Madrid’s center position is unreplaceable.
  • Modric: Players will wait until the last moment and give priority to renewing their contracts with Real Madrid. There is no shortage of offers.
  • Kroos: Players intend to retire, early retirement is the tradition of German players.
  • Ceballos: Players will wait until the last moment and give priority to completing the contract renewal with Real Madrid. There is no shortage of offers.
  • Asensio: Renewing the contract is a bit delicate. It is an embarrassing task, and it is a pity to abandon it.
  • Nacho: Players are eager for more playing time. If they join a team that can play the main role, they are more likely to leave the team.
  • Mariano: Real Madrid has no intention of renewing the contract and will definitely leave the team.
Neither Raul nor Ronaldo can end their lives at the Bernabeu, so it is understandable for any veteran to leave Real Madrid. Florentino is a very rational club president. The reason why Real Madrid is so strong, winning the Champions League 14 times, It is rational management, not humanized management.Return to Sohu to see more

