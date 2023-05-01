Westminster Dog Show winners: Every Best in Show champion since 1907

The Westminster Dog Show has been taking place annually in New York City since 1877. The show attracts thousands of dog enthusiasts from around the world, who come to witness some of the finest dogs from different breeds compete against each other.

The Westminster Dog Show Winners are the cream of the crop, selected from an already exclusive group of dogs that meet the show’s strict eligibility requirements. These winners represent the very best of their breed, judged on conformation, temperament, and agility.

The competition culminates in the coveted title of Best in Show. This title is awarded to the dog that exemplifies the qualities of its breed to the highest degree.

Some of the most memorable Westminster Dog Show Winners include Warren Remedy, a Smooth Fox Terrier who won Best in Show twice in 1907 and 1909, and Ch. Warren Remedy, a Wire Fox Terrier who won in 1910. In 1933, Wareland’s Lucky Break, an Airedale Terrier, made history as the first dog to win Best in Show three times.

The Westminster Dog Show continues to be one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world, showcasing the best and brightest in canine talent. It’s a celebration of the beauty, grace, and skill of dogs, and a testament to the special bond that humans share with their furry companions.

Here is a list of winners throughout the event’s history by year, dog name, breed, ower, and group:

1907: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier

1908: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier

1909: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier

1910: Ch. Sabine Rarebit | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | F. H. Farwell | Terrier

1911: Ch. Tickle Em Jock | Scottish Terrier | A. Albright Jr. | Terrier

1912: Ch. Kenmare Sorceress | Airedale Terrier | William P. Wolcott | Terrier

1913: Ch. Strathtay Prince Albert | Bulldog | Alex H. Stewart | Non-Sporting

1914: Ch. Slumber | Old English Sheepdog | Mrs. Tyler Morse | Working

1915: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier

1916: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier

1917: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. Bowser Briones of North Florida | Terrier

1918: Ch. Haymarket Faultless | Bull Terrier (White) | R. H. Elliot | Terrier

1919: Ch. Briergate Bright Beauty | Airedale Terrier | G. L. Davis | Terrier

1920: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mrs. Roy A. Rainey | Terrier

1921: Ch. Midkiff Seductive | Spaniel (Cocker) Parti | William T. Payne | Sporting

1922: Ch. Boxwood Barkentine | Airedale Terrier | Frederic C. Hood | Terrier

1923: Not awarded

1924: Ch. Barberry Hill Bootlegger | Sealyham Terrier | Bayard Warren | Terrier

1925: Ch. Governor Moscow | Pointer | Robert F. Maloney | Sporting

1926: Ch. Signal Circuit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier

1927: Ch. Pinegrade Perfection | Sealyham Terrier | Frederic C. Brown | Terrier

1928: Ch. Talavera Margaret | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Reginald M. Lewis | Terrier

1929: Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven | Collie (Rough) | Florence B. Ilch | Herding

1930: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier

1931: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier

1932: Ch. Nancolleth Markable | Pointer | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Sporting

1933: Ch. Warland Protector of Shelterock | Airedale Terrier | S. M. Stewart | Terrier

1934: Ch. Flornell Spicy Bit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier

1935: Ch. Nunsoe Duc de la Terrace of Blakeen | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. Sherman Hoyt | Non-Sporting

1936: Ch. St. Margaret Mignificent of Clairedale | Sealyham Terrier | Claire Knapp | Terrier

1937: Ch. Flornell Spicy Piece of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier

1938: Daro of Maridor | Setter (English) | Dwight Ellis | Sporting

1939: Ferry v. Rauhfelsen of Giralda | Doberman Pinscher | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Working

1940: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting

1941: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting

1942: Ch. Wolvey Pattern of Edgerstoune | West Highland White Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier

1943: Ch. Pitter Patter of Piperscroft | Poodle (Miniature) | Mrs. P. H. B. Frelinghuysen | Non-Sporting

1944: Ch. Flornell-Rare-Bit of Twin Ponds | Welsh Terrier | Mrs. Edward P. Alker | Terrier

1945: Ch. Shieling's Signature | Scottish Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Snethen | Terrier

1946: Ch. Hetherington Model Rhythm | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Carruthers | Terrier

1947: Ch. Warlord of Mazelaine | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. Richard C. Kettles Jr. | Working

1948: Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket | Bedlington Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. William A. Rockefeller | Terrier

1949: Ch. Mazelaine Zazarac Brandy | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. John Phelps Wagner | Working

1950: Ch. Walsing Winning Trick of Edgerstoune | Scottish Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier

1951: Ch. Bang Away of Sirrah Crest | Boxer | Dr. & Mrs. R. C. Harris | Working

1952: Ch. Rancho Dobe’s Storm | Doberman Pinscher | mr. & Mrs. Only Carey | Working

1953: Ch. Rancho Dobe’s Storm | Doberman Pinscher | mr. & Mrs. Only Carey | Working

1954: Ch. Carmor’s Rise and Shine | Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB | Mrs. Carl E. Morgan | Sporting

1955: Ch. Kippax Fearnought | Bulldog | John A. Saylor | Non-Sporting

1956: Ch. Wilber White Swan | Poodle (Toy) | Bertha Smith | Toy

1957: Ch. Shirkhan of Grandeur | Afghan Hound | Sunny Shay, Dorothy Chenade | Hound

1958: Ch. Puttencove Promise | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. George Puttnam | Non-Sporting

1959: Ch. Fontclair Festoon | Poodle (Miniature) | Clarence Dillon | Non-Sporting

1960: Ch. Chik T’Sun of Caversham | Pekingese | Mr. & Mrs. C. C. Venable | Toy

1961: Ch. Cappoquin Little Sister | Poodle (Toy) | Florence Michelson | Toy

1962: Ch. Elfinbrook Simon | West Highland White Terrier | Barbara Worcester | Terrier

1963: Ch. Wakefield’s Black Knight | Spaniel (English Springer) | Mrs. W. J. S. Borie | Sporting

1964: Ch. Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth | Whippet | Peggy Newcombe | Hound

1965: Ch. Carmichael’s Fanfare | Scottish Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. Charles C. Stalter | Terrier

1966: Ch. Zeloy Mooremaide’s Magic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion G. Bunker | Terrier

1967: Ch. Bardene Bingo | Scottish Terrier | E. H. Stuart | Terrier

1968: Ch. Stingray of Derryabah | Lakeland Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. James A. Farrell Jr. | Terrier

1969: Ch. Glamoor Good News | Skye Terrier | W. Goodman, Mrs. A. Goodman | Terrier

1970: Ch. Above’s Prima Donna | Boxer | Dr. A.S. & Mrs. C.J. P. Pagano, Dr. T. Fickes | Working

1971: Ch. Chinoe’s Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting

1972: Ch. Chinoe’s Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting

1973: Ch. Acadia Command Performance | Poodle (Standard) | Edward Jenner, Jo Ann Sering | Non-Sporting

1974: Ch. Gretchenhof Columbia River | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Richard P. Smith | Sporting

1975: Ch. Sir Lancelot of Barvan | Old English Sheepdog | Mr. & Mrs. R. Vanword | Working

1976: Ch. Jo Ni’s Red Baron of Crofton | Lakeland Terrier | Mrs. V. K. Dickson | Terrier

1977: Ch. Dersade Bobby’s Girl | Sealyham Terrier | Pool Forge Kennels | Terrier

1978: Ch. Cede Higgins | Yorkshire Terrier | Barbara A. & Charles W. Switzer | Toy

1979: Ch. Oak Tree’s Irishtocrat | Spaniel (Irish Water) | Anne E. Snelling | Sporting

1980: Ch. Innisfree’s Sierra Cinnar | Siberian Husky | Kathleen Kanzler | Working

1981: Ch. Dhandys Favorite Woodchuck | Pug | Robert A. Hauslohner | Toy

1982: Ch. St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon | Pekingese | Anne E. Snelling | Toy

1983: Ch. Kabiks The Challenger | Afghan Hound | Chris & Marguerite Terrell | Hound

1984: Ch. Seaward’s Blackbeard | Newfoundland | Nell Ayers | Working

1985: Ch. Braeburn’s Close Encounter | Scottish Terrier | Sonnie & Alan Novick | Terrier

1986: Ch. Marjetta’s National Acclaim | Pointer | Mrs. A. R. Robson, Michael Zollo | Sporting

1987: Ch. Covy Tucker Hill’s Manhattan | German Shepherd Dog | S. Braunstein, J. Firestone | Herding

1988: Ch. Great Elms Prince Charming II | Pomeranian | Skip Piazza, Olga Baker | Toy

1989: Ch. Royal Tudor’s Wild As The Wind | Doberman Pinscher | R. & C. Vida, B. Wilhite, A. & S. Korp | Working

1990: Ch. Wendessa Crown Prince | Pekingese | Edward B. Jenner | Toy

1991: Ch. Whisperwind On A Carousel | Poodle (Standard) | Dr. & Mrs. Frederick Hartsock | Non-Sporting

1992: Ch. Registry’s Lonesome Dove | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion W. & Samuel B. Lawrence | Terrier

1993: Ch. Salilyn’s Condor | Spaniel (English Springer) | D. & R. Herzig, J. Gasow | Sporting

1994: Ch. Chidley Willum The Conqueror | Norwich Terrier | Ruth Cooper, Patricia Lussier | Terrier

1995: Ch. Gaelforce Postscript | Scottish Terrier | Dr. J. Kinnarney, Dr. V. Huber | Terrier

1996: Ch. Clussexx Country Sunrise | Spaniel (Clumber) | Judith & Richard Zaleski | Sporting

1997: Ch. Parsifal Di Casa Netzer | Standard Schnauzer | Rita Holloway, Gabrio Del Torre | Working

1998: Ch. Fairewood Frolic | Norwich Terrier | Sandina Kennels | Terrier

1999: Ch. Loteki Supernatural Being | Papillon | John Oulton | Toy

2000: Ch. Salilyn ‘N Erin’s Shameless | Spaniel (English Springer) | C. Blain, F. Sunseri, J. Gasow | Sporting

2001: Ch. Special Times Just Right | Bichon Frise | C. Ruggles, E. McDonald, F. Werneck | Non-Sporting

2002: Ch. Surrey Spice Girl | Poodle (Miniature) | Ron L. Scott, Barbara Scott | Non-Sporting

2003: Ch. Torums Scarf Michael | Kerry Blue Terrier | Marilu Hansen | Terrier

2004: Ch. Darbydale’s All Rise Pouch Cove | Newfoundland | Peggy Helming, Carol Bernard Bergmann | Working

2005: Ch. Kan-Point’s VJK Autumn Roses | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | L. & R. Stark, C. Cronk, V. Nunes-Atkinson | Sporting

2006: Ch. Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid | Bull Terrier (Colored) | Barbara Bishop, W. F. Poole, N. Shepherd, R. P. Pool | Terrier

2007: Ch. Felicity’s Diamond Jim | Spaniel (English Springer) | Teresa Patton, Allen Patton, R. Dehmel, D. Hadsall | Sporting

2008: Ch. K-Run’s Park Me In First | Beagle (15 Inch) | Caroline Dowell, Eddie Dziuk, Jon Woodring, Kathy Weich | Hound

2009: Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee | Sussex Spaniel | Cecilla Ruggles, Beth Dowd, Scott Sommer | Sporting

2010: Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot | Scottish Terrier | Amelia and Dan Musser | Terrier

2011: GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind | Scottish Deerhound | Sally Sweatt, Cecilia L. Dove, and Dr. R. Scott Dove | Hound

2012: GCH Palace Garden Malachy | Pekingese | Iris Love, S. Middlebrooks and D. Fitzpatrick | Toy

2013: GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari | Affenpinscher | Mieke Cooijmans | Toy

2014: GCH Afterall Painting The Sky | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr., Torie Steele, S & M Olund & D Ryan | Terrier

2015: Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble | Beagle (15 Inch) | Eddie Dziuk & Lori Crandlemire & Kaitlyn Crandlemire | Hound

2016: GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Valerie Atkinson & Alice Manning & Yvonne Hassler-Deterding | Sporting

2017: GCH Rumor Has It | German Shepherd | Kent Boyles | Herding

2018: GCHP Belle Creek’s All I Care About Is Love | Bichon Frize | Patrina Odette, Bruce Odette, Lindsay Van Keuren, Lorrie Carlton, Larry Letsche DVM | Non Sporting

2019: GCHB CH Kingarthur Van Foliny Home | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr. | Terrier

2020: GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea | Poodle (Standard) | Connie Unger, W Lee | Non-Sporting

2021: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi | Pekingese | S Middlebrooks, P Steinman, I Love, & David Fitzpatrick | Toy

2022: GCHB Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn | Bloodhound | Chris & Bryan Flessner & Heather Helmer & Tina | Hound