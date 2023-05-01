Westminster Dog Show winners: Every Best in Show champion since 1907

The Westminster Dog Show has been taking place annually in New York City since 1877. The show attracts thousands of dog enthusiasts from around the world, who come to witness some of the finest dogs from different breeds compete against each other.
The Westminster Dog Show Winners are the cream of the crop, selected from an already exclusive group of dogs that meet the show’s strict eligibility requirements. These winners represent the very best of their breed, judged on conformation, temperament, and agility.
The competition culminates in the coveted title of Best in Show. This title is awarded to the dog that exemplifies the qualities of its breed to the highest degree.
Some of the most memorable Westminster Dog Show Winners include Warren Remedy, a Smooth Fox Terrier who won Best in Show twice in 1907 and 1909, and Ch. Warren Remedy, a Wire Fox Terrier who won in 1910. In 1933, Wareland’s Lucky Break, an Airedale Terrier, made history as the first dog to win Best in Show three times.
The Westminster Dog Show continues to be one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world, showcasing the best and brightest in canine talent. It’s a celebration of the beauty, grace, and skill of dogs, and a testament to the special bond that humans share with their furry companions.
Here is a list of winners throughout the event’s history by year, dog name, breed, ower, and group:
- 1907: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
- 1908: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
- 1909: Ch. Warren Remedy | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | Winthrop Rutherfurd | Terrier
- 1910: Ch. Sabine Rarebit | Fox Terrier (Smooth) | F. H. Farwell | Terrier
- 1911: Ch. Tickle Em Jock | Scottish Terrier | A. Albright Jr. | Terrier
- 1912: Ch. Kenmare Sorceress | Airedale Terrier | William P. Wolcott | Terrier
- 1913: Ch. Strathtay Prince Albert | Bulldog | Alex H. Stewart | Non-Sporting
- 1914: Ch. Slumber | Old English Sheepdog | Mrs. Tyler Morse | Working
- 1915: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier
- 1916: Ch. Matford Vic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | George W. Quintard | Terrier
- 1917: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. Bowser Briones of North Florida | Terrier
- 1918: Ch. Haymarket Faultless | Bull Terrier (White) | R. H. Elliot | Terrier
- 1919: Ch. Briergate Bright Beauty | Airedale Terrier | G. L. Davis | Terrier
- 1920: Ch. Conejo Wycollar Boy | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mrs. Roy A. Rainey | Terrier
- 1921: Ch. Midkiff Seductive | Spaniel (Cocker) Parti | William T. Payne | Sporting
- 1922: Ch. Boxwood Barkentine | Airedale Terrier | Frederic C. Hood | Terrier
- 1923: Not awarded
- 1924: Ch. Barberry Hill Bootlegger | Sealyham Terrier | Bayard Warren | Terrier
- 1925: Ch. Governor Moscow | Pointer | Robert F. Maloney | Sporting
- 1926: Ch. Signal Circuit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
- 1927: Ch. Pinegrade Perfection | Sealyham Terrier | Frederic C. Brown | Terrier
- 1928: Ch. Talavera Margaret | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Reginald M. Lewis | Terrier
- 1929: Laund Loyalty of Bellhaven | Collie (Rough) | Florence B. Ilch | Herding
- 1930: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier
- 1931: Ch. Pendley Calling of Blarney | Fox Terrier (Wire) | John Grenville Bates | Terrier
- 1932: Ch. Nancolleth Markable | Pointer | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Sporting
- 1933: Ch. Warland Protector of Shelterock | Airedale Terrier | S. M. Stewart | Terrier
- 1934: Ch. Flornell Spicy Bit of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
- 1935: Ch. Nunsoe Duc de la Terrace of Blakeen | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. Sherman Hoyt | Non-Sporting
- 1936: Ch. St. Margaret Mignificent of Clairedale | Sealyham Terrier | Claire Knapp | Terrier
- 1937: Ch. Flornell Spicy Piece of Halleston | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Stanley Halle | Terrier
- 1938: Daro of Maridor | Setter (English) | Dwight Ellis | Sporting
- 1939: Ferry v. Rauhfelsen of Giralda | Doberman Pinscher | Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge | Working
- 1940: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting
- 1941: Ch. My Own Brucie | Spaniel (Cocker) Black | Herman E. Mellenthin | Sporting
- 1942: Ch. Wolvey Pattern of Edgerstoune | West Highland White Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier
- 1943: Ch. Pitter Patter of Piperscroft | Poodle (Miniature) | Mrs. P. H. B. Frelinghuysen | Non-Sporting
- 1944: Ch. Flornell-Rare-Bit of Twin Ponds | Welsh Terrier | Mrs. Edward P. Alker | Terrier
- [1945: ChShieling’sSignature| ScottishTerrier|Mr&MrsTHSnethen|Terrier
- 1946: Ch. Hetherington Model Rhythm | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Mr. & Mrs. T. H. Carruthers | Terrier
- 1947: Ch. Warlord of Mazelaine | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. Richard C. Kettles Jr. | Working
- 1948: Ch. Rock Ridge Night Rocket | Bedlington Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. William A. Rockefeller | Terrier
- 1949: Ch. Mazelaine Zazarac Brandy | Boxer | Mr. & Mrs. John Phelps Wagner | Working
- 1950: Ch. Walsing Winning Trick of Edgerstoune | Scottish Terrier | Constance Winant | Terrier
- 1951: Ch. Bang Away of Sirrah Crest | Boxer | Dr. & Mrs. R. C. Harris | Working
- 1952: Ch. Rancho Dobe’s Storm | Doberman Pinscher | mr. & Mrs. Only Carey | Working
- 1953: Ch. Rancho Dobe’s Storm | Doberman Pinscher | mr. & Mrs. Only Carey | Working
- 1954: Ch. Carmor’s Rise and Shine | Spaniel (Cocker) ASCOB | Mrs. Carl E. Morgan | Sporting
- 1955: Ch. Kippax Fearnought | Bulldog | John A. Saylor | Non-Sporting
- 1956: Ch. Wilber White Swan | Poodle (Toy) | Bertha Smith | Toy
- 1957: Ch. Shirkhan of Grandeur | Afghan Hound | Sunny Shay, Dorothy Chenade | Hound
- 1958: Ch. Puttencove Promise | Poodle (Standard) | Mrs. George Puttnam | Non-Sporting
- 1959: Ch. Fontclair Festoon | Poodle (Miniature) | Clarence Dillon | Non-Sporting
- 1960: Ch. Chik T’Sun of Caversham | Pekingese | Mr. & Mrs. C. C. Venable | Toy
- 1961: Ch. Cappoquin Little Sister | Poodle (Toy) | Florence Michelson | Toy
- 1962: Ch. Elfinbrook Simon | West Highland White Terrier | Barbara Worcester | Terrier
- 1963: Ch. Wakefield’s Black Knight | Spaniel (English Springer) | Mrs. W. J. S. Borie | Sporting
- 1964: Ch. Courtenay Fleetfoot of Pennyworth | Whippet | Peggy Newcombe | Hound
- 1965: Ch. Carmichael’s Fanfare | Scottish Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. Charles C. Stalter | Terrier
- 1966: Ch. Zeloy Mooremaide’s Magic | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion G. Bunker | Terrier
- 1967: Ch. Bardene Bingo | Scottish Terrier | E. H. Stuart | Terrier
- 1968: Ch. Stingray of Derryabah | Lakeland Terrier | Mr. & Mrs. James A. Farrell Jr. | Terrier
- 1969: Ch. Glamoor Good News | Skye Terrier | W. Goodman, Mrs. A. Goodman | Terrier
- 1970: Ch. Above’s Prima Donna | Boxer | Dr. A.S. & Mrs. C.J. P. Pagano, Dr. T. Fickes | Working
- 1971: Ch. Chinoe’s Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting
- 1972: Ch. Chinoe’s Adamant James | Spaniel (English Springer) | Milton E. Prickett | Sporting
- 1973: Ch. Acadia Command Performance | Poodle (Standard) | Edward Jenner, Jo Ann Sering | Non-Sporting
- 1974: Ch. Gretchenhof Columbia River | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Richard P. Smith | Sporting
- 1975: Ch. Sir Lancelot of Barvan | Old English Sheepdog | Mr. & Mrs. R. Vanword | Working
- 1976: Ch. Jo Ni’s Red Baron of Crofton | Lakeland Terrier | Mrs. V. K. Dickson | Terrier
- 1977: Ch. Dersade Bobby’s Girl | Sealyham Terrier | Pool Forge Kennels | Terrier
- 1978: Ch. Cede Higgins | Yorkshire Terrier | Barbara A. & Charles W. Switzer | Toy
- 1979: Ch. Oak Tree’s Irishtocrat | Spaniel (Irish Water) | Anne E. Snelling | Sporting
- 1980: Ch. Innisfree’s Sierra Cinnar | Siberian Husky | Kathleen Kanzler | Working
- 1981: Ch. Dhandys Favorite Woodchuck | Pug | Robert A. Hauslohner | Toy
- 1982: Ch. St. Aubrey Dragonora of Elsdon | Pekingese | Anne E. Snelling | Toy
- 1983: Ch. Kabiks The Challenger | Afghan Hound | Chris & Marguerite Terrell | Hound
- 1984: Ch. Seaward’s Blackbeard | Newfoundland | Nell Ayers | Working
- 1985: Ch. Braeburn’s Close Encounter | Scottish Terrier | Sonnie & Alan Novick | Terrier
- 1986: Ch. Marjetta’s National Acclaim | Pointer | Mrs. A. R. Robson, Michael Zollo | Sporting
- 1987: Ch. Covy Tucker Hill’s Manhattan | German Shepherd Dog | S. Braunstein, J. Firestone | Herding
- 1988: Ch. Great Elms Prince Charming II | Pomeranian | Skip Piazza, Olga Baker | Toy
- 1989: Ch. Royal Tudor’s Wild As The Wind | Doberman Pinscher | R. & C. Vida, B. Wilhite, A. & S. Korp | Working
- 1990: Ch. Wendessa Crown Prince | Pekingese | Edward B. Jenner | Toy
- 1991: Ch. Whisperwind On A Carousel | Poodle (Standard) | Dr. & Mrs. Frederick Hartsock | Non-Sporting
- 1992: Ch. Registry’s Lonesome Dove | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Marion W. & Samuel B. Lawrence | Terrier
- 1993: Ch. Salilyn’s Condor | Spaniel (English Springer) | D. & R. Herzig, J. Gasow | Sporting
- 1994: Ch. Chidley Willum The Conqueror | Norwich Terrier | Ruth Cooper, Patricia Lussier | Terrier
- 1995: Ch. Gaelforce Postscript | Scottish Terrier | Dr. J. Kinnarney, Dr. V. Huber | Terrier
- 1996: Ch. Clussexx Country Sunrise | Spaniel (Clumber) | Judith & Richard Zaleski | Sporting
- 1997: Ch. Parsifal Di Casa Netzer | Standard Schnauzer | Rita Holloway, Gabrio Del Torre | Working
- 1998: Ch. Fairewood Frolic | Norwich Terrier | Sandina Kennels | Terrier
- 1999: Ch. Loteki Supernatural Being | Papillon | John Oulton | Toy
- 2000: Ch. Salilyn ‘N Erin’s Shameless | Spaniel (English Springer) | C. Blain, F. Sunseri, J. Gasow | Sporting
- 2001: Ch. Special Times Just Right | Bichon Frise | C. Ruggles, E. McDonald, F. Werneck | Non-Sporting
- 2002: Ch. Surrey Spice Girl | Poodle (Miniature) | Ron L. Scott, Barbara Scott | Non-Sporting
- 2003: Ch. Torums Scarf Michael | Kerry Blue Terrier | Marilu Hansen | Terrier
- 2004: Ch. Darbydale’s All Rise Pouch Cove | Newfoundland | Peggy Helming, Carol Bernard Bergmann | Working
- 2005: Ch. Kan-Point’s VJK Autumn Roses | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | L. & R. Stark, C. Cronk, V. Nunes-Atkinson | Sporting
- 2006: Ch. Rocky Top’s Sundance Kid | Bull Terrier (Colored) | Barbara Bishop, W. F. Poole, N. Shepherd, R. P. Pool | Terrier
- 2007: Ch. Felicity’s Diamond Jim | Spaniel (English Springer) | Teresa Patton, Allen Patton, R. Dehmel, D. Hadsall | Sporting
- 2008: Ch. K-Run’s Park Me In First | Beagle (15 Inch) | Caroline Dowell, Eddie Dziuk, Jon Woodring, Kathy Weich | Hound
- 2009: Ch. Clussexx Three D Grinchy Glee | Sussex Spaniel | Cecilla Ruggles, Beth Dowd, Scott Sommer | Sporting
- 2010: Ch. Roundtown Mercedes of Maryscot | Scottish Terrier | Amelia and Dan Musser | Terrier
- 2011: GCH Foxcliffe Hickory Wind | Scottish Deerhound | Sally Sweatt, Cecilia L. Dove, and Dr. R. Scott Dove | Hound
- 2012: GCH Palace Garden Malachy | Pekingese | Iris Love, S. Middlebrooks and D. Fitzpatrick | Toy
- 2013: GCH Banana Joe V Tani Kazari | Affenpinscher | Mieke Cooijmans | Toy
- 2014: GCH Afterall Painting The Sky | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr., Torie Steele, S & M Olund & D Ryan | Terrier
- 2015: Ch. Tashtins Lookin For Trouble | Beagle (15 Inch) | Eddie Dziuk & Lori Crandlemire & Kaitlyn Crandlemire | Hound
- 2016: GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey | Pointer (German Shorthaired) | Valerie Atkinson & Alice Manning & Yvonne Hassler-Deterding | Sporting
- 2017: GCH Rumor Has It | German Shepherd | Kent Boyles | Herding
- 2018: GCHP Belle Creek’s All I Care About Is Love | Bichon Frize | Patrina Odette, Bruce Odette, Lindsay Van Keuren, Lorrie Carlton, Larry Letsche DVM | Non Sporting
- 2019: GCHB CH Kingarthur Van Foliny Home | Fox Terrier (Wire) | Victor Malzoni Jr. | Terrier
- 2020: GCHP Stone Run Afternoon Tea | Poodle (Standard) | Connie Unger, W Lee | Non-Sporting
- 2021: GCH CH Pequest Wasabi | Pekingese | S Middlebrooks, P Steinman, I Love, & David Fitzpatrick | Toy
- 2022: GCHB Flessner’s Toot My Own Horn | Bloodhound | Chris & Bryan Flessner & Heather Helmer & Tina | Hound
Get more from Westminster Kennel Club Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more