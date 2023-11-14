What happened to Nastasia Urbano? The Spanish Top Model of the eighties who ended up sleeping on the street

11/14/2023 at 15:31 CET

Natasia Urbano was a Spanish Top Model who triumphed in the eighties, but descended from the catwalks of New York until she ended up living on the street.

The model worked for brands such as Vogue and Yves Saint Laurante, obtaining million-dollar contracts.

The fashion industry generates fame and money for its workers. However, this world of modeling and beauty shows two faces, and the ephemeral passage of youth can take you from success to anonymity in a short time. Natasia Urbano She was a Spanish Top Model who triumphed in the eighties, but descended from the catwalks of New York until she ended up living on the streets.

Born in Switzerland, she began her career in Barcelona next to the photographer Fabrizio Ferri. Both would embark on a career to the elites of fashion models. NYtriumphing before in European fashion capitals such as Milan y London.

The model worked for brands such as Vogue e Yves Saint Laurante, getting million-dollar contracts. In fact, the Spanish woman’s salary for a month’s work was close to a million dollars. In 2019, Urbano conducted an interview remembering the times in the Big Apple: “I remember that time with great affection. I worked, but I also had fun. One day I had dinner with Jack Nicholson and the next with Andy Warhol. I shared the dance floor at Studio 64 with Melanie Griffith or Simon & Garfunkel, we went to parties at the houses of “great actors. It was spectacular”.

However, her dream life ended when her husband came into her life. The 62-year-old model went through one of her most complicated stages, going through a divorce that left her in ruins. This situation caused great economic difficulties, going through three evictions and living for several months in the ATM of a bank in Barcelona.

The dramatic situation she was experiencing reached the press and with it, acquaintances and friends of the model who decided to act. Daniel Mirabal Gallego-Díazprofessional from the world of fashion who met Nastasia In Paris, he organized a solidarity campaign to raise money and, in this way, get Urban out of destitution. This campaign raised 6,000 euros and Nastasia re-entered the industry on a small scale.

