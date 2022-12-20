Home Sports What is the black gauze that Messi wears to win the championship?
What is the black gauze that Messi wears to win the championship?

After Argentina won the World Cup, the Emir of Qatar gave Messi a gold-rimmed black tulle jacket after the game.

Hassan Al Thawadi, general secretary of the Qatar World Cup Organizing Committee, told BBC Sport: “The dress is for official occasions and for celebrations. It’s a celebration of Messi.

The World Cup is an opportunity to showcase our Arab and Muslim culture to the world. This is not just about Qatar, but a regional celebration.

People from all walks of life come here to experience what happens here. We may not see eye to eye on everything, but we can still celebrate together.

Another netizen said that after Argentina won the World Cup, the Emir of Qatar put Messi in a gold-rimmed black gauze dress after the game. Yitian issued an article to interpret this dress. This kind of clothes is called Bisht. It is a traditional dress in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates. It is black for Messi, but it can also be other colors (brown, gray, beige, white, etc.).

