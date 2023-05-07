What reception for FC Nantes at La Beaujoire against Strasbourg?

Prefectural decree obliges, There were fewer Nantes supporters at the Francis-Le-Blé stadium on Wednesday than there were on Monday at the José-Arribas sports center, where around fifty members of the Brigade Loire had invited themselves in the preamble of the resumption session of FC Nantes. They wanted to make sure that the players were well involved in the fight to maintain it and apparently the speeches made by Antoine Kombouaré, Alban Lafont and Samuel Moutoussamy, among others, convinced them. They left after some applause, assuring that they would support the FCN for the crucial meeting against Strasbourg this afternoon.
Since then, there has been this new setback in Brest (0-2), which has both confirmed the bad luck of the team leaders and invalidated, in part, the theory of a workforce burned by a too heavy season in matches and emotions. The announcement, the next day, of a “premium maintenance” promised to the partners of Alban Lafont, as in 2021, did not contribute to the sacred union behind the team.
28,000 people expected
Very unfairly targeted by part of the public after a final that he had not started, Moutoussamy put it into perspective on Friday at a press conference. “When the situation is difficult, the relationship with the supporters becomes more difficult, it’s the same in all clubs. We explained each other their role. If they are with us to support us, we will not spit on it. » Nearly 28,000 people are expected this afternoon for this crucial meeting. They will grow strong as usual, but perhaps for less time than usual.
“We have the support of the public who will be there in large numbers, we also think of the employeesexplained Antoine Kombouaré. All of this gives responsibilities. It’s a pressure but it must be our companion and above all not scare us. It must give us strength, transcend us. We appeal to our public, to our supporters because we need them. We all need to be together, to show that we are the FC Nantes family. »
The family will find Andy Delort, recovered from the injury which deprived him of the trip to Brest. But she will have to manage without Moussa Sissoko, hit in the hamstring. The midfield package forces Antoine Kombouaré to rethink a sector already deprived of Pedro Chirivella, while Andrei Girotto (uncertain) seems to be running out of energy and the theoretical equation turns out to be complicated: the FCN must win three times in five days after doing so six times in the previous 33.