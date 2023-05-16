What the upheaval at Eintracht Frankfurt could look like

AAs sports director of Eintracht, Markus Krösche will be responsible for his fifth transfer period in Frankfurt this summer – and if the omens do not deceive mid-May, it will be a particularly varied and therefore work-intensive time window for him and the Hessians in terms of player changes (arrivals and departures). . The Europa League winner of the previous season is facing a major upheaval. As things stand, up to eleven professionals could leave the cup finalists.

Facts have already been created with Daichi Kamada and Almamy Touré: The Japanese Kamada did not accept the offer to extend his contract and is looking for a new challenge in European football. The Frenchman Touré, in terms of status a player from the second row, is said not to have agreed with salary cuts, which is why Eintracht decided to part ways after this season.

Sow is flirting with England

Evan Ndicka, Djibril Sow and Jesper Lindstrom are said to be planning to join bigger clubs in the near future. For the Frenchman Ndicka, whose contract ends on June 30, Eintracht would not get a fee, to their annoyance. For the Swiss Sow (contract until mid-2024) and the Dane Lindström (mid-2026), on the other hand, the receiving clubs would have to make handsome payments. Midfielder Sow and attacking force Lindstrom both appear to be eyeing lucrative employment in England.

The two strikers Rafael Borré and Lucas Alario, who are dissatisfied with their subordinate roles in Frankfurt, could also change. Substitute goalkeeper Diant Ramaj would also like more match practice. And the Brazilian central defender Tuta was not able to develop as desired considering the high demands. In addition, the future of Ansgar Knauff, who will play for Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season, still needs to be clarified.

120 million for Kolo Muani

Eintracht’s trump card on the transfer market is Randal Kolo Muani. The difference player and sky striker with 14 Bundesliga goals scored and 14 assists – which makes the Frenchman the top scorer in the ranking – has aroused the interest of top clubs in European football with his special position on the offensive. The prominent list of premium clubs dealing with Kolo Muani includes Paris St. Germain, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

If the 24-year-old French national player could not be held, the Frankfurters at least want to be paid handsomely for their pain of parting. There is talk of a transfer fee of up to 120 million euros for their new megastar, which has shot up into the spotlight. In return, Eintracht could – if they wanted to – afford three or four players in the price segment of 15 to 20 million euros with income of this dimension.

The Hessians’ business model is to discover professionals with great prospects and then to develop and shape them in such a way that they become the focus of well-known clubs with the corresponding purchasing power. The Frankfurters have Hugo Ekitiké from Paris St. Germain in mind as a reinforcement. The Parisians had loaned the 20-year-old attacker from Stade Reims before the season. According to French media reports, Ekitiké will soon be required to buy more than 30 million euros.

Paris could then pass the offensive player on to Eintracht on a loan contract, and the Germans could possibly secure a purchase option. Krösche recently met with Paris sports director Luís Campos. The 18-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu was probably also a topic in the conversation. Eintracht can well imagine the talented defender, with eleven appearances in France’s first division so far, in their first division squad for the coming season.

Dembelé im Fokus

In the event of Kolo Muani leaving, Moussa Dembelé from Olympique Lyon is also one of the possible additions to Frankfurt; the 26-year-old centre-forward is on a free transfer and has scored three goals in his 23 appearances in Ligue 1 so far. He is also said to be courted by other Bundesliga clubs.

Eintracht have already signed central defender Willian Pacho from Royal Antwerp. The offensively versatile Omar Marmoush, coming from VfL Wolfsburg, can play in Jesper Lindstrom’s position. The Frankfurt team is still looking for at least one new central defender and one right-back. Depending on the situation on the outgoing side, there could also be two players for central midfield and at least two attackers.

Krösche does not want to be disturbed by Frankfurt’s possible XXL upheaval. He believes he is on the right track when putting the personnel puzzle together in the forthcoming transfer window. At the start of preparations for the 2023/2024 season, probably at the beginning of July, the basic structure of the new team should be in place, which will then be led by a new coach instead of Oliver Glasner.