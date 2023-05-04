Home » Eintracht reaches the final in the DFB Cup: Frankfurt’s rush to Berlin
Sports

Eintracht reaches the final in the DFB Cup: Frankfurt’s rush to Berlin

by admin
Eintracht reaches the final in the DFB Cup: Frankfurt’s rush to Berlin

In Neckarpark all hell broke loose. There has never been an evening like this in the middle of the week in Stuttgart. Spring festival on the Wasen, Helene Fischer concert, handball Bundesliga – and of course the DFB Cup semifinals. Everything in a small space, everything at the same time. Right in the middle: the Frankfurt Eintracht.

In the core Bundesliga business, coach Oliver Glasner’s team has gradually slipped down to ninth place in the table over the past few weeks. But in the German Football Association (DFB) Cup, the team once again surpassed themselves. Of course, the fans and a little bit the players sang the proven classic in the end. “Berlin, Berlin, we are driving to Berlin.”

Eintracht will be on their way to the capital at the beginning of June in order to complete their intended grab for the cup against final opponents RB Leipzig on June 3rd. This is possible because the team defeated VfB Stuttgart 3-2 in the semifinals on Wednesday. While pop singer Helene Fischer performed her biggest hit “Atemlos” just a few hundred meters away, it was the Frankfurt soccer players who, in their own way, left their supporters speechless, because after a weaker first half Glasner’s team improved enormously and shot again the deficit, for which VfB professional Tiago Barreiros de Melo Tomas was responsible in the 19th minute, the decisive goals by Evan Ndicka (51st), Daichi Kamada (55th) and Randal Kolo Muani (77th).

The second Stuttgart goal by Serhou Guirassy had no consequences (83′). “We’re really happy,” said coach Glasner, who praised his team for their “energy performance” in the second half. “To come back like this after being behind at half-time: huge compliments to the boys.”

See also  Montella: 'Balotelli? So I regenerated it in Turkey '

You may also like

Boxer approaches for the initial greeting and the...

Big step towards the title: THW Kiel celebrates...

The Yangtze River Delta team gathered in Jiaxing...

Nolan official supplier of the motorcycle team following...

DFB Pokal: Frankfurt turns game in Stuttgart and...

Scattered considerations after Milan-Cremonese (1-1)

Details of Grizzlies decision to waive Dillon revealed...

Beautiful landscape photos | Tips for taking them

Raducanu will miss Roland Garros and Wimbledon due...

Gran Canaria resists the return of Turk Telekom,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy