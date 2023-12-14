What to bet on today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, December 14

12/14/2023 at 02:00 CET

The group stage of the UEFA Europa League con Real Betis and Villarreal fighting for the goal of being first in group. Besides, Real Madrid y Baskonia will play their respective matches Euroleague.

Repasa the 2023 sports calendar so as not to miss any appointment in your favorite discipline.

18:45 – Stade Rennes FC vs. Villarreal CF – Europa League

Stade Rennes faces Villarreal on matchday 6 of the Europa League 23/24. A real great game in which he is at stake the leadership of Group F.

The French team deserves a draw to guarantee their first place, while the ‘Yellow Submarine’ will go all out to add three points that allow him to climb to the top of the table.

The meeting is held this Thursday, December 14, starting at 6:45 p.m. not Roazhon Park. Find out all the news here

This will be the second official duel between Stade Rennais Football Club and Villarreal Club de Fútbol, ​​after their clash on the second day of this group stage of the Europa League, which ended with the team’s victory groggy:

This is the classification of Group F:

Stade Rennes: 12 pointsVillarreal: 10 pointsPanathinaikos: 4 pointsMaccabi: 2 points

Check the best forecasts with our soccer bets:

Villarreal’s victory is paid to [3.5]Both teams score: NO is quoted at [2.15]

The 3 “coconuts” of the Europa League that would face Champions teams

20:30 – Saski Baskonia vs. Virtus Bologna – EuroLeague

Saski Baskonia and Virtus Bologna faces are seen on matchday 14 of the Euroleague 23/24. A real great game between 4th and 3rd place.

The premises are just one victory away from equaling Los Bianconeri, so they will try to take advantage of the home court factor to win this round. The match takes place this Thursday, December 14, starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Fernando Buesa Arena.

Enjoy the entire Euroleague through Betfair Live Video

These are some predictions for today's game from our betting house:

The Baskonia victory is paid to [1.55]More than 167.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

20:45 – Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich – Euroleague

Real Madrid and FC Bayern They face each other on matchday 14 of the Euroleague 23/24 with quite a few objectives. distinct. Check the best preview

The meringues want to continue their undefeated streak at home in the competition to prevent your main pursuers from approaching in the classification, while the Bavarians will seek victory to try to climb positions and get closer to the middle of the table.

Find out who are the favorites to win the Euroleague here.

The match takes place this Thursday, December 14, starting at 8:45 p.m. at the WiZink Center. You can see all the Euroleague free and live through Betfair Live Video.

Check the best forecasts with our basketball bets:

The Real Madrid victory is paid to [1.1]More than 163.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

21:00 – Real Betis Balompié vs. Rangers FC – Europa League

Real Betis and Rangers They meet in one of the most relevant duels of the last day of the Europa League 23/24. A party that is a real finalsince the loser could be eliminated from the competition.

The green and white can secure their place in the next round with a win or a draw, although only three points guarantee him maintaining first place.

The match takes place this Thursday, December 14, starting at 9:00 p.m. at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. This It will be the second official duel between both teams after the victory of Los Light Blues on the first day.

This is the classification of the group C:

Real Betis: 9 pointsRangers FC: 8 pointsAC Sparta Prague: 7 pointsAris Limassol: 4 points

These are our best Europa League bets for today's game:

Betis’ triumph is paid to [1.75]Less than 2.5 goals is quoted at [1.95]

