What to bet on today? Sports calendar and forecasts: Thursday, November 23

11/23/2023 at 02:00 CET

Second day of the UEFA Champions League Femenina with the Real Madrid as the protagonist of Tuesday’s day.

Also, double date in the Euroleague: Barça Basket y Real Madrid They play their respective matches in European competition. To close the day, the Valencia Challenger will test the future promises of the world of tennis.

Repasa the 2023 sports calendar so as not to miss any appointment in your favorite discipline.

10:00 – Valencia Challenger 2023

Starting at 10:00 hoursthe Valencia public will be able to enjoy the matches of round of 16 Valencia Challenger 2023.

After the conquest of Absent in the ATP Finalsnow comes the turn of the future promises of the world of racket.

18:45 – BK Hacken vs. Real Madrid – Champions League Femenina

After draw as a local before the Chelsea (1-1) On the first day of the group, the white team faces its first exit of the top European competition.

He Real Madrid arrives at this clash touched by the hard defeat suffered in the classic against FC Barcelona (5-0) last weekend. The white players will need to add three points to allow them to return to the path of victory.

For his part, the Chop swedish is the leader of the group after beating at home Paris FC (1-2) on the first day. The match will be played this Thursday, November 23at 18:45 hours at the Bravida Arena Stadium.

UEFA Champions League Women’s Guide 23/24: dates, TV, calendar, format, curiosities and palmarés

Real Madrid’s victory is paid to [1.4]Both teams score is quoted at [1.6]

20:05 – Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Barça Basket – Euroliga

He Barça, to try to overcome one of his worst fears. The blaugranas move again, in this case to Serbia to measure up to Maccabi Tel Aviv, exiled from his country due to the war.

The Catalans They have lost four of their last five away games and the only victory in that period of time came at the home of a Breogán who is second to last in ACB.

The match will be played this Thursday, November 23at 8:05 p.m. at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall in Belgrade. In the Euroleague, these two teams have seen each other in 31 occasions, with 18 triumphs for the azulgranas and 13 for Maccabi.

The victory of FC Barcelona is paid to [1.65]Less than 162.5 points is paid to [1.88]

20:45 – Real Madrid vs. ALBA Berlin – Euroleague

He Real Madridthe only undefeated team in the competition, faces what is, in theory, the most peaceful match in this Euroleague. Check the best preview.

It will be measured at home at a ALBA Berlin which arrives as last classified and has only been able to beat Armani Milan. As if that were not enough, the Germans still do not know the taste of victory against the whites.

Find out who the favorites are to win the Euroleague 23/24

The match will be played this Thursday, November 23at 8:45 p.m. at the WiZink Center in Madrid. ALBA Berlin has never beaten Real Madrid in the Euroleague. These two clubs have 14 matches behind their backs and they have all fallen on the white side.

Real Madrid’s victory by 17 or more points is paid to [1.88]More than 167.5 points is quoted at [1.88]

