TIM, from today eSIMs can be activated online via digital identity (SPID)

From today it will be possible to activate a new mobile line on TIM eSIM using simply your digital identitywithout the need to go to the store to complete the purchase with your identity document and tax code or wait for the TIM Card to be delivered by courier.

Users will be able to activate a new number and immediately start using data, making and receiving calls or start the number portability process with two simple steps:

select the chosen offer to make online authentication with SPID after receiving the QR Code via email and configure the eSIM on your smartphone by framing the QR Code.

The QR Code is a code associated with the eSIM which is provided at the time of purchase and which is used to configure the eSIM on the smartphone. To use an eSIM you only need have a compatible smartphone.

The SPID digital identity can be used to activate a new line, carry out number portability, or purchase a physical SIM, without having to resort to video identification. The activation service will subsequently also be extended to other digital identities, including the Electronic Identity Card (CIE).

With the introduction of TIM’s eSIM, we read in a note,

“the purchasing experience is further simplified in complete safety and reducing the impact on the environment”.

An evolution of the current physical SIM, the eSIM is completely digital and allows you to use a mobile line simply by framing the QR Code provided during activation with the smartphone camera. The eSIM has an “unlimited life” and you can easily transfer it to a new smartphone using the QR Code. TIM was among the first operators to launch it in Italy in 2019

Furthermore, an eSIM does not require the use of plastic for production and packaging, it is impossible to damage, lose or demagnetize, it cannot be lost (but if you lose the QR code you will have to go to a point of sale) and it allows you to have multiple numbers on the same smartphone.

Even those who already own a TIM SIM can switch to an eSIM while maintaining their tariff profile and related active offers. In this case, however, it will be necessary to go to a point of sale.

