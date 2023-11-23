Piazza Affari unchanged, oil falling with OPEC+ postponement

Not a very busy day for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib ends substantially unchanged (+0.01%) at 29,154 points, with Campari (+2.5%), Mps (+2%) and Moncler (+1.65%) at the top, while Leonardo falls behind (- 1.9%), Eni (-1.4%) and Terna (-1.4%). Enel weak (-0.4%) after the presentation of the 2024-2026 strategic plan.

On Wall Street, slight increases for the Stars and Stripes indices on the eve of the Thanksgiving holidays. Today’s US macro data recorded a decrease in applications for unemployment benefits (209 thousand) after a series of increases, a contraction in orders for durable goods in October (-5.4%) and an increase in inflation expectations from part of American consumers.

Yesterday, however, the minutes relating to the latest Fed meeting were published, from which it emerged that officials intend to “proceed with caution” on future rate movements, without ruling out possible new increases if necessary to reach the inflation target of 2 %.

Yields rising on bonds, with the 10-year Treasury returning to 4.42%. The BTP-Bund spread remains little changed at 174 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond above 4.3%.

On the Forex, the euro/dollar weakens to 1.087 while the dollar/yen returns to 149.7 with the greenback recovering after the recent depreciation. Among raw materials, Brent oil fell by almost 4 percentage points to around 79.3 dollars a barrel, after the postponement of the OPEC+ meeting from 26 to 30 November.

