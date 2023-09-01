Rodner Figueroa Takes Viewers on a Tour of 5 Gotas Coffee Farm in El Salvador

Rodner Figueroa, the well-known television host, is not only involved in the world of television. He has also ventured into other projects such as the 5 Drops brand of coffee and his own clothing brand. Figueroa and his husband, Ernesto Mathies, often share their daily lives with their followers, so it comes as no surprise that Figueroa recently shared a video on Instagram, taking viewers on a tour of the farm where 5 Gotas coffee is produced.

The San Luis Farm, located in the Cordillera Apaneca Lamatepec, El Salvador, is where 5 Gotas coffee is produced. Interestingly, this farm belongs to Mathies himself. Situated between 1,250 and 1,400 meters above sea level, the farm is known for its optimal coffee-growing conditions.

In the video, Figueroa expresses his love for El Salvador and introduces viewers to the stunning Lake Coatepeque. He explains that they are currently on the coffee plantations of Finca San Luis, where the popular 5 Gotas coffee is produced. Figueroa proceeds to show the coffee plantations and provides a close-up shot of the coffee beans. He also guides viewers through the different areas of the farm, each dedicated to a specific type of coffee that the brand distributes.

It is worth mentioning that Mathies manages the property, but it carries a century of family tradition. On his website, Mathies emphasizes the importance of the well-being of all the workers on the farm.

While the video primarily showcases the coffee plantations, it is suggested that the farm may encompass more than just that. Figueroa had previously shared a video showcasing his husband’s work on a house in El Salvador, which also boasted an incredible view of Lake Coatepeque. It is possible that this house is located within the same farm.

There are still many details of the farm yet to be revealed, but Figueroa’s video provides a glimpse into the process behind the production of the renowned 5 Gotas coffee. As Figueroa continues to engage in various projects outside of television, it is clear that he values sharing these experiences with his followers.

