What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions: Tuesday, July 4

04/07/2023 and las 02:00 CEST

Today, Tuesday, July 4, Wimbledon and the Tower of France They are the stars of the day. In addition, the group stage closes in the gold Cup with up to three eighth tickets at stake.

13:20 – Fourth stage in the Tour de France

For the first time so far in this edition, the tour will take place entirely in France. It will be a flat stage, 181.8 kilometers between Dax and Nogaroso the sprinters They will once again have the opportunity to shine at the finish line.

These are the five great favorites to take the fourth stage:

Jasper Philipsen a [2.2]Fabio Jakobsen a [3.75]Wout van Aert a [9.0]Dylan Groenewegen a [9.0]Caleb Ewan a [15.0]

14:00 – Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy – Wimbledon

The Murcian tennis player starts his participation in the All England Club against a Chardy who has already announced his withdrawal in case of losing this match. Read here the best preview of the clash.

Alcaraz arrives at Wimbledon as world number 1while the Frenchman has been weighed down by the injuries during 2023 and has only won one match.

1. The victory of Carlos Alcaraz by 3-0 is paid to [1.25]

It is no secret that the Murcian has suffered multiple physical discomfort during the last months, so he will seek to close this meeting on the fast track and Reduce your time on track.

2. Carlos Alcaraz wins less than 18.5 games is quoted at [1.8]

17:00 – Alison Riske vs. Paula Badosa – Wimbledon

Paula Badosa returns to the slopes a month and a half later to play his first Grand Slam of the season. It will be measured at Alison Riske in low hours and with innumerable physical problems. Discover here the best preview of the match.

The American tennis player has lost its last nine games and the only win of the season came in Adelaide in early January. Although Paula will not be 100%, she should be able to prevail over her rival, who arrives very depleted.

1. The triumph of Paula Badosa is paid to [1.3]

For Paula’s interests, it will be vital to try to close the game as soon as possible, as she will play after six weeks down and with little preparation.

2. Less than 2.5 sets is quoted at [1.5]

02:30 (Wednesday) – Costa Rica vs. Martinique – Gold Cup

All or nothing for the Costa Ricans and a golden opportunity for Martinique. Costa Rica is third with one pointso they are forced to win to surpass Marc Collat’s men in the table, who are seconds with three units.

History plays in favor of Costa Ricans, who they have won all four matches they have played against Martiniqueincluding one this year in the CONCACAF Nations League (1-2).

1. The Costa Rican victory is paid to [1.48]

Costa Rica only has one goal in their favor in this tournament, the one they scored Aaron Suarez in the first day against Panama. Will the Alajuelense striker repeat?

2. Aaron Suárez scores a goal at any time is quoted at [3.2]

