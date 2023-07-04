Home » Painful homicide of an educator in Quibdó
Painful homicide of an educator in Quibdó

In the midst of the wave of crimes suffered by Quibdó, the murder of educator Liliana Serna Leudo has generated deep pain.

The heinous crime occurred at seven o’clock at night on June 30 when Liliana was in a house in the La Playita neighborhood.

Liliana worked at the Puerto Barco rural educational institution in the township of La Gabarra, municipality of Tibú, and traveled to Quibdó with her five-year-old son, to rest and socialize with her relatives on the festive bridge.

Suddenly, a young man known by the alias ‘El Huevo’ entered the house, who was being chased and shot by several armed men. Professor Liliana was shot and taken to the San Francisco hospital, but she arrived without vital signs.

Liliana Serna Leudo was 31 years old, left behind a five-year-old child and was in an advanced state of pregnancy.

