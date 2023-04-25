Home » WHEEL LINE-UP: Sinner’s big return, derby hero reborn
Sports

WHEEL LINE-UP: Sinner’s big return, derby hero reborn

by admin
WHEEL LINE-UP: Sinner’s big return, derby hero reborn

Sparta lost points with a draw at Slovácko, where their plans were thwarted mainly by goalkeeper Filip Nguyen. Slavia punished the rival’s hesitation with a confident performance in the Vršovice derby. Sinner Peter Olayinka celebrated his return from disciplinary punishment with a beautiful goal. The contribution of defender Lukáš Masopust was also important, and midfielder Oscar Dorley was in excellent form.

The defending champion did not spare his former coach Vrba on the Zlín bench at all. Pilsen scored a total of four times, captain Lukáš Hejda opened the scoring, substitute joker Adam Vlkanova scored two goals.

The match Pilsen – Zlín is the topic of the Přímák showVideo: Sport.cz

České Budějovice inflicted a debacle on Jablonec. Lukáš Čmelík led the cannonade with one goal and two assists, and stopper Lukáš Havel was also among the scorers.

The Černý family has been linked to Hradec Králové for years, but the East Bohemian derby is now decided by Pavel Černý, paradoxically as the captain of Pardubice, where he has long since made his home. Christian Frýdek from Liberec scored two goals against Brno. Teplice discovered an unexpected penalty taker, the third in a short time in Olomouc was converted by defender Matěj Hybš.

Lineup of the 28th round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz:
Nguyen (Slovacko, 2) – Masopust (Slavia, 3), Hejda (Plzen, 5), Havel (České Budějovice, 3), Hybš (Teplice, 1) – Čmelík (České Budějovice, 2), Vlkanova (Plzen, 4) , Oscar (Slavia, 2), Frýdek (Liberec, 3) – Černý (Pardubice, 2), Olayinka (Slavia, 6).

Who do you think was the best player of round 28?

Lukáš Masopust (Slavia)

Lukáš Havel (České Budějovice)

Lukáš Čmelík (České Budějovice)

Christian Frydek (Liberec)

Pavel Černý (Pardubice)

A total of 488 readers voted.

See also  Napoli-Milan, Spalletti: 'Champions? They said we had an easy draw'

You may also like

War in Sudan, Italy closes and evacuates the...

Atalanta-Roma, Mourinho: ‘The injuries? If Saturday is needed,...

21 teams compete on water for the second...

Top star Kläbo leaves Norway’s national team

Totti, with Mourinho at the helm, Roma will...

Atalanta Roma result 3-1, goals from Pasalic, Toloi,...

Light up the Passionate Asian Games theme light...

Ogrodníková divides her time between javelin and hockey....

GM John Lynch says 49ers not shopping QB...

DFB anniversary game in June against Ukraine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy