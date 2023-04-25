WHEEL LINE-UP: Sinner’s big return, derby hero reborn

Sparta lost points with a draw at Slovácko, where their plans were thwarted mainly by goalkeeper Filip Nguyen. Slavia punished the rival’s hesitation with a confident performance in the Vršovice derby. Sinner Peter Olayinka celebrated his return from disciplinary punishment with a beautiful goal. The contribution of defender Lukáš Masopust was also important, and midfielder Oscar Dorley was in excellent form.

The defending champion did not spare his former coach Vrba on the Zlín bench at all. Pilsen scored a total of four times, captain Lukáš Hejda opened the scoring, substitute joker Adam Vlkanova scored two goals.

The match Pilsen – Zlín is the topic of the Přímák showVideo : Sport.cz

České Budějovice inflicted a debacle on Jablonec. Lukáš Čmelík led the cannonade with one goal and two assists, and stopper Lukáš Havel was also among the scorers.

The Černý family has been linked to Hradec Králové for years, but the East Bohemian derby is now decided by Pavel Černý, paradoxically as the captain of Pardubice, where he has long since made his home. Christian Frýdek from Liberec scored two goals against Brno. Teplice discovered an unexpected penalty taker, the third in a short time in Olomouc was converted by defender Matěj Hybš.

Lineup of the 28th round of the Fortuna football league according to Sport.cz: Nguyen (Slovacko, 2) – Masopust (Slavia, 3), Hejda (Plzen, 5), Havel (České Budějovice, 3), Hybš (Teplice, 1) – Čmelík (České Budějovice, 2), Vlkanova (Plzen, 4) , Oscar (Slavia, 2), Frýdek (Liberec, 3) – Černý (Pardubice, 2), Olayinka (Slavia, 6).