Wheelchair tennis: Alfie Hewett on lessons he learned during classification uncertainty

Britain’s Alfie Hewett says dealing with the uncertainty of the classification changes was a “scary” time for him and has taught him significant life lessons.

Hewett, who has Perthes disease which affects his hip and femur, feared his career may have been cut short in 2019 when there were changes to classification rules.

However, the rules were later reviewed to take into account the specific physical demands of wheelchair tennis, meaning he was free to continue playing.

