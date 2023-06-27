DNP will present a strategy to accompany the construction of programs for the next local governments – news

For the transition of mandates and the territorialization of the National Development Plan.

Four months before the regional elections on October 29, the National Planning Department (DNP) will officially present “Together for the territory”, the strategy of the national Government to make known to candidates, mayors and governors in office, as well as to the general public, the main elements to take into account in the elaboration of the new Government programs, an efficient transition of the local mandates and the effective fulfillment of the National Development Plan in the regions.

The presentation will be in charge of the general director of the DNP, Jorge Iván González, and the technical director of Regional Strategy, Hugo Guerra, who will explain that part of said accompaniment consists of providing tools on the principles, inputs, data, provisions and actions that must be take into account the candidates for the construction of the bets that will be put to the consideration of the citizens and their territories, among other actions.

​“We have designed a guide to be used by multiple actors, not only the candidates and their teams, but the general public, so that we all recognize the importance of government programs in the future of the territories” Gonzalez anticipated.

And he added: “The purpose of National Planning is to become an indispensable and strategic ally of local governments, to accompany them in the formulation of government programs, in the transition process between those who complete their administrations and those who are elected, and in the elaboration of their Territorial Development Plans with articulation with the PND, respecting the full autonomy of the territories and maintaining a strategic and technical perspective”.

The presentation of “Together for the territory” will be this Wednesday, July 28, at 10:00 am, on the YouTube channel of the National Planning Department, which will have the discussion “Guidelines for the formulation of Government Plans”, with the participation of analyst Héctor Riveros ; the expert from the Surcolombiana University, Astrid Flórez; Juan Castro, a professor at the Externado de Colombia University, and Gonzalo Vargas, from the Universidad de los Andes.

For his part, the technical director of the DNP Regional Strategy, Hugo Guerra, explained that the objective of the discussion is to reflect on the importance of government programs as an electoral, democratic, planning instrument for the development of territorial entities and the management territorial public.

Guerra emphasized that said accompaniment will respect the political and ideological orientation of the different political parties and movements, as well as significant groups of citizens who run for any position of popular representation.

