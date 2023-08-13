When European champion Mancini resigned, Italy’s footballers are without a coach

With regard to the white, qualified from the European championship, the federation will announce the name of the new coach of the national team in five days.

A remarkable chapter in the history of the Azzuri, which began in May 2018 and ended with a disappointing League of Nations tournament, has closed, the federation said.

The Italians have already beaten North Macedonia in the qualification for the 2024 European Championship and will play against Ukraine at home. They are currently in Group C after losing 1:2 to England and defeating Malta 2:0.

Roberto Mancini has resigned as Head Coach of Italy. The FIGC will now consider the best option for the Azzurri.

August 13, 2023 at 4:08 p.m. pspvek archived: August 13, 2023 at 2:29 p.m.

The other teams, including 100% England and Ukraine, played more games, and the Italians, thanks to their place in the National League, have at least a play-off spot in Germany.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mancini left the national team with a record of 39 wins, 13 draws and nine goals. In 2018 and 2021, he did not lose 37 games in a row with the team, with the Italians setting a new national team record.

However, the coach was criticized after his players did not advance to the world championships in Qatar and missed out on the world elite for the second time in a row.

Before the Italian national team, Mancini managed Fiorentina, Lazio m, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Galatasaray Istanbul and Zenit St. Petersburg. As a player, he played for Sampdoria, Genoa and Lazio in 36 games and scored four goals.