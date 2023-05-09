Where to see Real Madrid-Manchester City in the Champions League today on TV – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

the re-edition of the semi-final of a year ago with reversed courts. In the first leg, Ancelotti’s Real, European champions, receives Guardiola’s City in the running for the Treble

Real Madrid-Manchester City the first semi-final of the Champions League. It is played at Santiago Bernabeu the first leg is scheduled for Tuesday 9 May at 21. A match that will be broadcast on Canale 5, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4k and in streaming on Mediaset Infinity, Sky Go and Now TV.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team comes from victory in the Copa del Rey against Osasuna last weekend thanks to a brace from Rodrygo. It was the umpteenth title of the Reggiolo coach on the Blancos bench, who joined a very small club. Apart from him, in fact, only three other Real managers have managed to win the national cup twice: Miguel Muoz (1962 and 1970), Luis Molowny (1974 and 1982) and Paco Bru (1934 and 1936). Since the summer of 2021, when he returned to Valdebebas, Ancelotti won the Liga, the Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup last season, while this year he has already put the Club World Cup, the European Super Cup and obviously the King’s Cup on his bulletin board. In total, he won 26 trophies in his coaching career

10 of them at the court of the Merengues.

Instead, Manchester City won 2-1 at home against Leeds (May 6) and continue their march to the top of the Premier League after overtaking Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s team, by the way, he can still make the Treble: league, FA Cup and Champions. Even if he risks doing without Ake: the defender got hurt against Leeds and might not take the field at the Bernabeu. See also Udinese, with Atalanta the former taboo must be dispelled

For the English it will be a revenge of last year’s European match, also in the semifinals: in that case it was the Spaniards who went through – defeated 4-3 in Manchester – with a comeback at home which culminated in extra time which raised awareness of Ancelotti’s team , then triumphant in the final in Paris against Liverpool (1-0, 28 May 2022).