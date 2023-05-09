Home » MUNDYS / Giampiero Massolo: ‘Artificial intelligence will disrupt our lives’ – Mobility
World

MUNDYS / Giampiero Massolo: ‘Artificial intelligence will disrupt our lives’ – Mobility

by admin
MUNDYS / Giampiero Massolo: ‘Artificial intelligence will disrupt our lives’ – Mobility

Giampiero Massolo (in the photo) – president of Mundys, spoke two days ago at the conference, “Transport: in the heart of the economy”, organized by IlSole 24Ore and held at the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino.

Massolo wanted to take stock of the situation, highlighting the role or influence that artificial intelligence can exercise and the words with which he began sound very clear: “artificial intelligence will upset our lives. We will replicate the logic of Yunex in various countries. We are on the verge of something that will disrupt our lives, called artificial intelligence, and all of this is starting to be applied by companies”.

Massolo cited the case of the company of the Yunis group which will manage two-thirds of vehicular traffic in London: “Yunex is based on an artificial intelligence system and a predictive intelligence system that allows for the intelligent management of traffic lights and of traffic flows, allowing very significant savings from the point of view of the rate of pollution”. “This logic of Yunex, we will continue to multiply around the world“.

The president of Mundys recalled that Yunex is present in about seventy countries and cited the cases of Singapore and Munich, as well as London. In concluding his speech, he said clearly: “We also hope to arrive in some Italian cities”.

See also  From mass communication to targeting – Mondoworker

You may also like

Udinese – Fundamental victory and commitment to eighth...

Končita Vurst about Luk Blek | Entertainment

Reactions of the organism after traumatic events Magazine

DAF / Netherlands: new assembly plant inaugurated in...

The Argentine Louta publishes “Veneno”, his first song...

Canada has expelled a Chinese diplomat from the...

Daily horoscope for May 9 | Entertainment

Salary increase in May at the start, but...

Tonfo Com.Fer Palermo in Modica, knockout in 3...

Ukraine, latest news. Explosions in Kiev, anti-aircraft alert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy