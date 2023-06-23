Home » Where to see Virtus-Bologna-Olimpia Milano on TV and streaming
Where to see Virtus-Bologna-Olimpia Milano on TV and streaming

Warner Bros. Discovery announces an increasingly large audience success of the Scudetto Finals broadcast free-to-air on NOVE, and on the Eurosport channels, starting from Race-1 on 9 June last. Thus yesterday evening, Wednesday 21 June, 335 thousand spectators of NOVE (2.0% share) and 118 thousand of Eurosport 2 (0.7% share) totaled 453 thousand spectators of Race-6 of Virtus-Bologna-Olimpia Milano, for a total of 2.7% television share and a peak of almost 600,000 viewers

Warner Bros. Discovery will be at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago, Friday 23 June at 20:20 LIVE AND FREE-TO-VIEW ON NOVE – simulcast Eurosport 1, live streaming discovery+ – with commentary by Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin, analyzes by Guido Bagatta and the interviews of Giulia Cicchinè from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, tonight, Thursday June 22 around midnight on DMAX, the same basketball team for the Warner Bros. Discovery networks will be the protagonist of the last seasonal episode of Basket Zone twenty-four hours after the last two ball: to relive the show of the last three games and start the long eve of a highly anticipated Game-7.

NOVE is on channel 9 of digital terrestrial and Tivù Sat, 145 of Sky

DMAX is on channel 52 of digital terrestrial, 28 Tivù Sat and 170 of Sky

EUROSPORT channels are available on Discovery+, Sky, Now, Dazn, Timvision, Amazon Prime Channels

