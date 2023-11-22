Who is Iván Barton, the Salvadoran referee who is in the eye of the hurricane after Mexico’s victory over Honduras

Salvadoran Referee Iván Barton Under Fire After Controversial Matches

Iván Barton, a 32-year-old soccer referee from Santa Ana, El Salvador, has found himself at the center of controversy following his recent involvement in high-stakes matches in the Concacaf area.

With a resume boasting an impressive list of tournaments and games, including Olympic Games, Club World Cup, Leagues Cup, and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Barton is considered one of the most experienced referees in the region.

In addition to his role as a soccer referee, Barton holds a degree in Chemical Sciences from the University of El Salvador. His dual expertise has brought him into the spotlight, particularly following his officiating of matches involving the Mexican National Team.

In a highly publicized match between Mexico and Honduras at the Azteca stadium in November, Barton’s decisions during the game drew criticism and accusations from fans and media. The match resulted in controversy, with Mexico ultimately securing a victory through a penalty shootout.

This is not the first time Barton has been embroiled in contentious matches involving the Mexican National Team. His past decisions in matches such as the World Cup qualifier against Panama and the Nations League semifinal against the United States have also come under scrutiny.

Following the recent match between Mexico and Honduras, Barton faced renewed criticism and accusations, prompting heated discussions on social media and in the sports community.

Despite the controversies surrounding his officiating, Barton continues to be a prominent figure in Concacaf soccer matches. As teams gear up for future tournaments and qualifiers, including the upcoming playoff between Honduras and Costa Rica, it remains to be seen how Barton’s involvement will shape the outcome of these crucial games.