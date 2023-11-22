Luis Miguel’s Controversial Concert Kiss: Was it on the Cheek or the Lips?

Luis Miguel Sparks Controversy at Mexico City Concert

Luis Miguel made his much-anticipated arrival in Mexico City for his first night of concerts on Monday, November 20. The iconic singer took the stage at the CDMX Arena and delighted 22,000 fans who gathered to sing along with him.

However, during the event, a controversy arose on social networks, calling into question an action by Luis Miguel during his presentation. Among the crowd that attended the concert, there was a little girl in the arms of her parents. Luis Miguel approached the little girl and when he was face to face with her, he gave her a kiss. The video of this moment went viral on all social networks.

While it is not clear from the images whether the singer kissed the girl on the mouth, many Internet users have expressed their concerns. “Where were those people who said ‘not with the children’? Or is it just because it’s Luis Miguel that it’s okay?” one user asked. Another commented, “I love you Luismi, but not how you kiss the girl on the mouth.”

Despite the controversy, some users claim to have scrutinized the video and believe that it was a kiss on the cheek. The incident has sparked a debate online, with fans sharing their different interpretations of the interaction.

Regardless of the interpretation, the incident has ignited a discussion about appropriate behavior when interacting with fans, especially children.

As the debate continues, Luis Miguel’s fans and critics alike will be closely watching for any further developments.