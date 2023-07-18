Arámbula Fights Back: Demanding Alimony from Luis Miguel for their Children

Arámbula Demands Luis Miguel to Pay Children’s Alimony

Aracely Arámbula has decided to take legal action against Luis Miguel to ensure he fulfills his responsibilities as a father. The actress and singer, who shares two children with the renowned Mexican artist, has filed a claim for alimony in both Mexico and the United States.

The move came as a surprise to many, as Arámbula and Luis Miguel had previously maintained a cordial relationship. However, recent events seem to have strained their ties. It was rumored that Luis Miguel had started an affair with Paloma Cuevas, the ex-wife of bullfighter Enrique Ponce. This alleged betrayal deeply hurt Ponce and now seems to have ignited anger in Arámbula as well.

Prior to this, Arámbula had considered Cuevas a friend. In fact, Cuevas is the godmother of Luis Miguel’s eldest son, adding an even greater layer of complexity to the situation. These connections make the situation especially tense and have caused Arámbula to take a firm stance against Luis Miguel.

It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold and if Luis Miguel will be held accountable for the outstanding alimony payments. Additionally, there have been speculations about Cuevas and Luis Miguel’s relationship, with some suggesting that they may be on the path to marriage due to their displays of affection in public.

