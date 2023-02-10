Home Sports Who is the final big winner in the trade list of the 2023 NBA trade deadline? _NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com
Sports

Who is the final big winner in the trade list of the 2023 NBA trade deadline? _NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com

by admin
Who is the final big winner in the trade list of the 2023 NBA trade deadline? _NBA_Sina Sports Storm_Sina.com
2023 NBA trade deadline trade list

A total of 28 teams completed transactions on the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and only the Bulls and Cavaliers did not participate. In the final 13 hours, 16 trades occurred across the league.

1. The Spurs sent Poeltl in exchange for Birch, a 2024 protected first-round pick, and two future second-round picks from the Raptors.

2. The Suns will send Bridges, Johnson, Crowder, and 4 first-round picks. The picks will be swapped in 2028 for Durant and TJ-Warren.

3. The Celtics got Muscala and sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder. The Thunder is expected to cut Justin Jackson.

4. The Bucks got Crowder from the Nets, sent Jordan Walla and Ibaka and two second-round picks to the Pacers, and the Nets got five second-round picks.

5. The Lakers sent Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets in exchange for Davin Reid and three second-round picks.

6. The 76ers traded Sable to the Trail Blazers, the 76ers got Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets, and the Hornets got Mikhailuk and two second-round picks.

7. The Pacers traded George Hill and a second-round pick from the Bucks.

8. The Clippers sent out the second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 and traded for Nuggets guard Hyland.

9. The Suns sent Saric and a second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Bezley.

10. The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Pistons. The Warriors got 5 second-round picks from the Eagles and Knox from the Pistons. The Pistons sent Sadiq Bay to the Eagles.

See also  Juventus, total emergency: the conditions of McKennie and Alex Sandro - Sport - Football

11. The Rockets sent Garrison Matthews and Fernando, and got Justin Holiday and Kaminsky from the Eagles, two second-round picks.

12. The Clippers get Gordon and three second-round picks, the Rockets get Wall and Danny Green and the right to swap with the Clippers in the first round (2023), and the Grizzlies get Kennard.

13. The Lakers sent away Patrick Beverley + a second-round pick in exchange for Magic center Bamba.

14. The Spurs sent Josh Richardson to the Pelicans in exchange for Graham and four second-round picks.

15. The Clippers sent Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee.

16. The Warriors used 5 second rounds and Knox to exchange from the Trail Blazers for Payton II who played for the Warriors last season.

The Raptors sent Birch, a 2024 protected first-round pick, and two future second-round picks in exchange for Poeltl from the Spurs.

(Tong Heng)

Disclaimer: Sina exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reprinting is prohibited!

You may also like

Scattered considerations after the third evening of Sanremo...

By bicycle from the Val dei Mocheni to...

Partizan privateer in the home of Bayern Munich,...

Milan Giroud, positive meeting for the renewal but...

Ten players to watch in 2023

The northern volleyball team went to Turkey to...

Activision Blizzard, Sony is sabotaging the acquisition by...

Virtus Bologna Euroleague Barcelona 75-92: the highlights

Poker goal Ronaldo in Arabia, goes to 500...

Paola Egonu in Sanremo 2023, who is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy