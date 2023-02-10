2023 NBA trade deadline trade list

A total of 28 teams completed transactions on the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and only the Bulls and Cavaliers did not participate. In the final 13 hours, 16 trades occurred across the league.

1. The Spurs sent Poeltl in exchange for Birch, a 2024 protected first-round pick, and two future second-round picks from the Raptors.

2. The Suns will send Bridges, Johnson, Crowder, and 4 first-round picks. The picks will be swapped in 2028 for Durant and TJ-Warren.

3. The Celtics got Muscala and sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder. The Thunder is expected to cut Justin Jackson.

4. The Bucks got Crowder from the Nets, sent Jordan Walla and Ibaka and two second-round picks to the Pacers, and the Nets got five second-round picks.

5. The Lakers sent Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets in exchange for Davin Reid and three second-round picks.

6. The 76ers traded Sable to the Trail Blazers, the 76ers got Jalen McDaniels from the Hornets, and the Hornets got Mikhailuk and two second-round picks.

7. The Pacers traded George Hill and a second-round pick from the Bucks.

8. The Clippers sent out the second-round picks in 2024 and 2025 and traded for Nuggets guard Hyland.

9. The Suns sent Saric and a second-round pick to the Thunder in exchange for Bezley.

10. The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Pistons. The Warriors got 5 second-round picks from the Eagles and Knox from the Pistons. The Pistons sent Sadiq Bay to the Eagles.

11. The Rockets sent Garrison Matthews and Fernando, and got Justin Holiday and Kaminsky from the Eagles, two second-round picks.

12. The Clippers get Gordon and three second-round picks, the Rockets get Wall and Danny Green and the right to swap with the Clippers in the first round (2023), and the Grizzlies get Kennard.

13. The Lakers sent away Patrick Beverley + a second-round pick in exchange for Magic center Bamba.

14. The Spurs sent Josh Richardson to the Pelicans in exchange for Graham and four second-round picks.

15. The Clippers sent Reggie Jackson to the Hornets for Mason Plumlee.

16. The Warriors used 5 second rounds and Knox to exchange from the Trail Blazers for Payton II who played for the Warriors last season.

