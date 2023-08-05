Home » Why Denis Malgin is back in Zurich in his prime
Sports

Why Denis Malgin is back in Zurich in his prime

by admin
Why Denis Malgin is back in Zurich in his prime

With the signing of Denis Malgin, the ZSC Lions win back their most important player. The virtuoso playmaker has found surprisingly little appreciation in the NHL. And should now lead the ZSC back to the top instead.

Soon back in the ZSC tenue: Denis Malgin, here still in the service of the Colorado Avalanche.

Ron Chenoy / USA Today Sports / Reuters

Denis Malgin is sitting in an upholstered chair in the “Restaurant Zett” in the Swiss Life Arena. Behind him, life-size portraits of ZSC Lions figureheads greet from the wall: Dean Kukan, the captain Patrick Geering, Mikko Lehtonen. The likeness of Malgins, the face of the club, is missing. But nobody could have guessed that he would find his way back to his old place of work so quickly, in July 2023.

See also  100% Sprint, 100% Enthusiasm - Written on the occasion of the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Philadelphia 76ers, don’t give up on Montrezl Harrell

Women’s World Cup: Germany misses round of 16...

Recapping the Group Stage: Surprises and Disappointments in...

Sommer clause halved but plan B is needed,...

Para Swimming World Championship: Scholz and Schott win...

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino Supports BBVA MX League’s Conditions...

Journalist Idris Sanneh, face of “Quelli che il...

Hallescher FC beat Rot-Weiss Essen at the start...

The cliff divers of Ponte Brolla

Scamacca, overtaking Atalanta. The Uruguayan star for Juve

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy