Why Denis Malgin is back in Zurich in his prime

With the signing of Denis Malgin, the ZSC Lions win back their most important player. The virtuoso playmaker has found surprisingly little appreciation in the NHL. And should now lead the ZSC back to the top instead.

Soon back in the ZSC tenue: Denis Malgin, here still in the service of the Colorado Avalanche.

Ron Chenoy / USA Today Sports / Reuters

Denis Malgin is sitting in an upholstered chair in the “Restaurant Zett” in the Swiss Life Arena. Behind him, life-size portraits of ZSC Lions figureheads greet from the wall: Dean Kukan, the captain Patrick Geering, Mikko Lehtonen. The likeness of Malgins, the face of the club, is missing. But nobody could have guessed that he would find his way back to his old place of work so quickly, in July 2023.

