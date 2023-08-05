A Serb ended up in prison in Montenegro Info

A man from Bor was arrested in Montenegro for beating his common-law wife.

A man VN (38) from Bor was sentenced to 15 days in prison because he committed physical violence against his common-law wife, threatening her not to call the police because in that case he would take her life.

“The accused man from Bor was sent to serve his prison sentence in UIKS Spuž before the decision became final, and after serving his sentence, a six-month ban on harassment and stalking of victims of violence, which will be carried out by the Police Department, will come into force,” it was confirmed. is for RINU in the Police Directorate.

VN committed physical violence against his common-law wife in a rented accommodation in Ulcinj.

