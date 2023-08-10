Why you should chew xylitol gum after swimming

If you are fond of swimming, go often to the pool, spend a lot of time in the sea, you should chew xylitol gum after swimming. Because swimming is a wonderful activity, but the risk of developing swimmer’s ear, a very common bacterial infection, is higher than you think. However, there is a simple, natural solution that can help prevent swimmer’s ear infection: chew xylitol gum. Not only does xylitol gum protect against this ear canal infection, but it also offers additional health benefits.

What is swimmer’s ear

Swimmer’s ear, also known as acute otitis externaoccurs when water becomes trapped in the external ear canal, creating a moist environment ideal for bacterial growth. This infection is often characterized by symptoms such as ear pain, redness, itching, and even discharge. Preventing swimmer’s ear is essential for worry-free, uninterrupted swimming.

The role of xylitol

Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugar-alcoholic polyol found in various fruits and vegetables. It has no antibacterial properties of its own, but enhances the body’s innate immune response. Xylitol has anti-adhesive effects on bacteria such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Streptococcus mutans, inhibiting their growth and reducing the risk of infection.

According to a recent scientific review published in Applied Microbiology and BiotechnologySeptember 2020 xylitol reduces the risk of ear and respiratory tract infections: chewing xylitol gum after swimming introduces this protective agent into the mouth and ears, helping to prevent swimmer’s ear infection.

Prevention of acute otitis media

The benefits of xylitol go beyond the prevention of swimmer’s ear. It is in fact now proven that xylitol also prevents the fermentation of bacteria present in the oral cavityhindering the formation of acids that corrode the enamel and counteracting the proliferation of Streptococcus Mutans, one of the main bacteria responsible for tooth decay.

Numerous studies have shown that chewing xylitol gum regularly can reduce the incidence of tooth decay by up to 70%..

The need for further research

While the potential benefits of xylitol in ENT practice are promising, Further experimental and clinical studies are needed to fully understand its efficacy. Research suggests that xylitol boosts the body’s natural defenses and inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria, making it an invaluable tool in preventing ENT infections.

Conclusions

Chewing xylitol gum after swimming not only protects against swimmer’s ear, but also offers a number of other health benefits. By inhibiting bacterial growth and enhancing the body’s immune response, xylitol gum can play a significant role in the prevention of swimmer’s otitis and acute otitis media.

Remember to choose brands of gum that contain a significant amount of xylitol to maximize effectiveness.

