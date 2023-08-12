Foil windsurfing is a relatively new sport that is rapidly gaining popularity. It’s about use a hydrofoil to lift the board out of the water, allowing you to navigate on waves and even on calm waters. This offers a much smoother and more efficient ride, and also allows for reach higher speeds. In practice you have much more fun.

Why you should try windsurf foiling this summer

If you are looking for a new and exciting way to enjoy sea water and lakes this summer, then wind foiling is definitely worth a try. Here are just some of the reasons:

Is very funny. The feeling of flying over water is exhilarating and a great way to get exercise. It’s like being a bird flying over the waves.

It’s efficient. You can go more miles in less time, making it a great way to explore new areas. You can explore coasts, islands and even reefs that are otherwise inaccessible.

It’s relatively safe. The hydrofoil helps keep the board stable, even in rough water. This means you’re less likely to fall off your board, and you’re less likely to get hurt if you do.

It is challenging. Windsurfing with foils is a demanding sport, but it is also very rewarding. As you progress, you will be able to do more advanced tricks and maneuvers.

What to know before trying foil windsurfing

If you are interested in trying foil windsurfing, here are some things you need to know:

You will need one windsurf board with foil and a hydrofoil. These can be rented or purchased.

You will also need a harness and control bar. These are essential to control the board and the hydrofoil.

It’s a good idea to take lessons from a qualified instructor before trying foil windsurfing. This will help you learn the basics of the sport and avoid any injuries.

Foil windsurfing is a fantastic way to enjoy the water and get some exercise this summer. It is a challenging yet rewarding sport that will give you hours of enjoyment. If you are looking for a new and exciting way to experience windsurfing, then foil windsurfing is definitely a must try.

Types of foils and boards available

There are two main types of foils for windsurfing: flat foils and dihedral foils. Flat foils are the most common type of foil and are designed to provide a smooth and stable ride. Dihedral foils are designed to be more maneuverable and are often used by experienced windsurfers who want to do tricks and jumps.

There are also two main types of foil windsurfing boards: freerides and raceboards. Freeride boards are designed for general use and are a good choice for beginners and intermediates. Raceboards are designed for speed and are a good choice for experienced riders who want to race.

How to choose the right foil and board

The best way to choose the right foil and board for you is to consider your skill level and goals. If you are a beginner, you will want to start with a flat foil and freeride board. As you progress, you can switch to a dihedral foil and raceboard if you want to do more advanced stunts and maneuvers.

Here is a table summarizing the different types of foils and boards available for foil windsurfing:

Flat foil > Offers a smooth and stable ride > Beginners and intermediates

Foil dihedrale > More manoeuvrable, good for stunts and jumps > Experienced riders

Freeride > General use, good for beginners and intermediates > All skill levels

Raceboard > Designed for speed, good for experienced riders who want to race > Experienced riders

