CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE breaking latest news OF THE FEMALE INDIVIDUAL

UPDATED RANKINGS

LISA VITTOZZI WINS WORLD CUP IF…ALL COMBINATIONS

LIVE LIVE OF THE BIATHLON MEN’S INDIVIDUAL FROM 16.20

14.48. The Oestersund individual ends here, great result for the two Italian champions! Thanks for following us and appointment at 16.20 for the men’s individual. See you later and have a nice day!

14.47: In general Simon is in the lead, Vittozzi rises to second place, Wierer should be in third place just ahead of E. Oeberg

14.45. The latest arrivals follow one another: Lisa Vittozzi wins the individual World Cup on a historic day!

14.41: The other Italians in the 40s: Auchentaller is 17th with a 3’22” delay with an error, Passler is 29th at 4’21” with 3 errors, Comola is 39th with a delay of 5’07” with 3 errors

14.39: A completare la top ten ci sono 4) Simon (Fra), 5) Lunder (Can), 6) Voigt (Ger), 7) Tandrevold (Nor), 8) C. Chevalier (Fra), 9) Knotten ( Nor), 10) Klemencic (Slo)

14.37: Dorothea Wierer won the individual of Oestersund, second place for Lisa Vittozzi and third for Denise Herrmann

14.34: The blues have all arrived. There are still several athletes missing at the finish line but none will enter the top 10

14.30: At the finish line Auchentaller closes in 16th place at 3’22”. It could be at the start of the mass start

14.24: Another mistake for Baserga who loses many positions

14.23: Well done Auchentaller! Zero at the fourth polygon and it’s 17th!

14.22: An error at the third polygon for Arnekleiv who leaves the podium area

14.19: Passler at the finish line is 21st at 4’21” with three errors

14.19: Two mistakes by Hettich at the last polygon, he is out of the top ten

14.18: Lunder is fifth at the finish line at 2’11 “

14.18: Zdouc finds zero but after 4 polygons he is 2’32” late

14.17: Passler with 3 mistakes is 20th 800 meters from the finish

14.17: Hettich is fifth a few hundred meters from the last polygon

14.13: Auchentaller is not wrong in the third polygon and is 29th, a mistake for Baserga who comes out of the fight for the podium because she is not very fast on skis, Arnekleiv sixth without errors after two polygons

14.13: Baserga at the third polygon with a delay of 50 “

14.12: Tandrevold closes in seventh place with a delay of 2’23”

14.11: LISA VITTOZZI SECOND AT THE FINISH! The shotgun is practically a done deal. Vittozzi wins the Specialty Cup, climbs to second place in the World Cup but Simon is still far away

14.11: Kebinger is eighth at the finish line, Vittozzi 22 ″ from Wierer 500 meters from the finish line. Wierer went very strong

14.10: Another zero from Hettich who after three polygons is 41 ″ late from Vittozzi

14.09: At km 13.5 Vittozzi is 13 “5 behind Wierer

14.08: Hettich is sixth without errors after two polygons

14.07: Vittozzi loses something from Wierer at km 13.1 but Wierer was very strong. He is 13″ late

14.06: Baserga is not wrong in the second polygon and is fourth at 25 ″ from Vittozzi

14.06: Without errors Auchentaller at the second polygon, an error for her at the first

14.05: TWO MISTAKES BY TANDREVOLD!!!! THERE IS THE SCENT OF DOUBLE!!!!

14.04: VITTOZZIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!! ZERO, SECOND PLACE BUT THE SPECIALTY CUP IS HIS!!!!

14.03: Tandrevold 8″ from Wierer at km 11.5

14.02: Knotten finishes third at 2’36; Simon is second at 1’49” at the finish line

14.02: At the finish line Wierer is in the lead at 3’08” from the head. Knotten falls on the descent

14.01: At the finish line Davidova in the lead, at 27 “H. Oeberg, at 39” Magnusson, fourth Comola

13.59: Baserga fifth after the first polygon without errors

13.58: Herrmann is not wrong at the fourth polygon, he is 1’26” late from Wierer

13.56: Tandrevold is also perfect on the third polygon, it has a delay of 13 “8 on Wierer

13.56: Simon’s Zero and LISA VITTOZZI’S ZERO AT THE THIRD RANGE!!! He is in the lead with a 3″7 advantage over Wierer. He lacks only one polygon!

1.55pm: WONDERFUL DOROTHEA!!! THE ZERO OF THE AZZURRA WHICH GOES FOR THE PODIUM!

13.54: Total zero of Knotten who is competing for the podium

13.53: Lunder is not wrong after three polygons and is fifth

13.52: H. Oeberg is not wrong at the last polygon and is 35 ″ behind Davidova

13.51: Another mistake for Comola who is 1’46” behind Davidova

13.51: An error for Jeanmonnot at the third polygon

13.50: Double mistake for Davidova at the last polygon

13.49: Herrmann is not wrong but she is slow at the shooting range, she is 1’15” late. Haecki misses twice at the third polygon

13.48: Tandrevold is not wrong at the second polygon. The Norwegian is 12″ behind Vittozzi

13.47: VITTOZZI!!!! VERY FAST AND PRECISE! ANOTHER ZERO AND 6″ ADVANCE ON WIERER AFTER TWO POLYGONS

13.46: WIERER IS NOT WRONG AT THE THIRD RANGE! She is 35″ ahead of Davidova. A mistake for E. Oeberg at the second polygon

13.46: Another mistake for Roeiseland at the third polygon

13.45: Knotten is not wrong at the third polygon and is second at 25 “from Davidova

13.44: One error for H. Oeberg, one error for C. Chevalier, one error for A. Chevalier at the first polygon, one error for Voigt at the second polygon, two more errors for Roeiseland, total of four after two polygons

13.43: Another error by Comola at the third polygon

13.43: Haeci without errors even at the second polygon, she is 28 ″ late from Wierer, she is third

13.42: Jeanmonnot is not wrong at the first polygon on the ground but is 18 ″ late

13.41: Davidova is also perfect at the third polygon

13.40: Tandrevold on the ground makes no mistake and is 6″ behind Wierer

1.38pm: VITTOZZI!!! ZERO AT THE FIRST RANGE FOR THE AZZURRE! She is second at 1″2 from Wierer

13.38: Two errors by Simon standing

13.37: STILL ZERO OF WIERER AT THE SECOND RANGE! She is 23″ ahead of Davidova. E. Oeberg finds zero standing

13.36: Zero by Knotten standing, an error by Chevalier on the ground

13.35: Voigt is not wrong and is 21″ late

13.34: Vittozzi is second at 1 tenth from the head at km 1.5

13.33: An error for Comola at the second polygon, two errors for Hauser at the first

13.32: Davidova’s zero also at the second polygon

13.32: An error for Herrmann at the first polygon, a delay of 1’05 “for her, Haecki sixth after the first polygon at 20” from Wierer

13.30: Simon is not wrong at the first polygon which is behind 1 ″ 4 from Wierer, Vittozzi match

13.29: ZERO BY WIERER! Fast and precise, the blue takes the lead with nine seconds on Davidova

13.28: Double error for Roeiseland at the first polygon, Simon first time at km 2.5

13.26: DOUBLE ERROR FOR H. OEBERG! It can be important for the Specialty Cup, Knotten makes no mistake at the first polygon, she is second at 4″, Wierer in the lead at km 2.5

13.25: Zero errors for Comola who starts again at 14 ″ from Davidova

13.25: Wierer one second from Davidova at km 1.5

13.24: Davidova is not wrong at the shooting range, there is no wind. Comola now

13.22: H. Oeberg in the lead at km 1.1, Roeiseland 3 ″ from the Swedish

13.20: At km 1.1 Davidova has a 9 ″ lead over Comola

13.17: Comola match

13.16: There are 98 athletes at the start, Zuk, Todorova, Kuuttinen, Schneider and Wen do not start

13.15: Comola at the start with 2, Wierer with 11, Vittozzi with 30, Passler with 43, Auchentaller with 64

13.13: At home in Italy In addition to Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Samuela Comola and Rebecca Passler will be present.

13.10: The most titled Italian athlete in these parts is Dorothea Wierer, capable of obtaining three successes and seven top-three. In strict chronological order, the South Tyrolean finished third in the pursuit of 7 December 2014, first the fifteen km of 3 December 2015, second in the pursuit of 6 December 2015, third in the pursuit of 4 December 2016, neck the world gold in the mass start of 17 March 2019, finishing first in the sprint of 1 December 2019 and then placing second in the sprint of 19 March 2021.

13.07: It is evident that the most dangerous rival is the Swede, if only because she is the owner of her own destiny. If the Scandinavian were to win the race, she would automatically be crowned “Queen of the 15km”, regardless of the placement of the sappadina. The same discourse applies in the case of a position of honor for the Nordic in front of the Italian.

13.04: In the race is the blue Lisa Vittozzi who leads the rankings before the last race with 150 points. In pursuit of her H. Oeberg with 135, Trandrevold with 111, Simon with 105 and Jeanmonnot with 104

13.01: Unlike the men’s competition, where almost everything has now been decided (in favor of Johannes Boe), in the women’s field there are still all the cups to be awarded and the first will be awarded today with the individual.

12.58: The Swedish town hosted the major women’s circuit for the first time in March 1989, then becoming a regular appointment starting in the 21st century. So far, 74 top-level individual women’s competitions have been held on these snows (21 fifteen km, 29 sprints, 20 pursuits, 4 mass starts), in which forty-three athletes have won at least once! Among them stands out the Norwegian Tora Berger, the only one able to collect 5 successes (one in 2009, one in 2011 and three in 2012).

12.55: Hello and welcome to the live broadcast of the men’s individual, over the distance of 20 km, valid for the 2022-2023 World Cup scheduled in Oestersund in Sweden.

Startlist, program, timetables, TV and streaming of the Oestersund women’s individual – Johannes Boe wins the men’s World Cup – The blue squad for Oestersund – 2022-2023 World Cup calendar – Women’s World Cup ranking – Presentation of the women’s stage in Oestersund – Lisa Vittozzi wins the individual World Cup if… – Hypotheses for the World Cup in female individual

Hello and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the men’s individual, on the distance of 20 km, valid for the 2022-2023 World Cup scheduled in Oestersund in Sweden. The Swedish location hosted the major circuit female for the first time in March of 1989, then becoming a fixture starting in the 21st century. So far on these snows have been held 74 women’s races first-level individual races (21 fifteen km, 29 sprints, 20 pursuits, 4 mass starts), in which they won well at least once quarantatre athletes! Among them, the Norwegian stands out Tora Bergerthe only one able to collect 5 successes (one in 2009, one in 2011 and three in 2012).

Unlike the men’s competition, where almost everything has now been decided (in favor of Johannes Boe), in the women’s field there are still all the cups to be awarded and the first one will be awarded today with the individual. In the race is the blue Lisa Vittozzi who is leading the ranking before the last race with 150 points. In pursuit of her H. Oeberg with 135, Trandrevold with 111, Simon with 105 and Jeanmonnot with 104. Therefore, it is evident that the most dangerous rival is the Swedishif only because mistress of her own destiny. If the Scandinavian were to win the race, she would automatically be crowned “Queen of the 15km”, regardless of the placement of the sappadina. The same discourse applies in the case of a position of honor for the Nordic in front of the Italian.

In reality, the most successful Italian athlete in these parts is Dorothea Wierercapable of getting three hits and seven top-three. In strict chronological order, the South Tyrolean concluded third the pursuit of December 7, 2014, prima the fifteen km of 3 December 2015, second the pursuit of December 6, 2015, third the pursuit of December 4, 2016, she put theiridescent gold in the mass start of March 17, 2019, closing prima the sprint of 1 December 2019 to then place second in the sprint on March 19, 2021. At home Italy In addition to Lisa Vittozzi They will be present Dorothea Wierer, Hannah Auchentaller, Samuela Comola and Rebecca Passler.

The women’s individual in Oestersund will start at 1.15 pm: have fun with our textual live broadcast.

Photo Lapresse

Read all of today’s news about OA Sport