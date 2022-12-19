Home Sports Will Di Maria stay at Juve? Nothing has been decided yet, the return to the Rosary is possible
Sports

Will Di Maria stay at Juve? Nothing has been decided yet, the return to the Rosary is possible

by admin
Will Di Maria stay at Juve? Nothing has been decided yet, the return to the Rosary is possible

No hypothesis can be excluded at this time. Much will depend on whether or not the relationship between the Argentine and the Juventus environment consolidates. His motivations will count for a lot: will he still be hungry after winning the World Cup?

Another round of the carousel, another triumph for Angel Di Maria, who at the age of 34 managed to win a World Cup, also obtaining the penalty that allowed Messi to give Albiceleste the lead and score the momentary 2-0 goal. On Messi’s evening, Di Maria was once again splendid, a decisive supporting actor: a leitmotif of his career, framed in the exciting final in Doha.

See also  Apu, now you need wings to take off

You may also like

Cycling, Rebellin’s autopsy has begun at the San...

In Remanzacco the best of regional football is...

Wanda’s message to Messi’s wife, immediately deleted: here’s...

Naples, Kim and the contract to lock down

Gianni Brera, 30 years after his death his...

Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who...

unerali Mihajlovic, the direct | Fans outside the...

France: disappointment and pride, records on TV and...

Lautaro, from his arrival at Inter to the...

The return of Argentina to Buenos Aires: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy