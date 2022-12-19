No hypothesis can be excluded at this time. Much will depend on whether or not the relationship between the Argentine and the Juventus environment consolidates. His motivations will count for a lot: will he still be hungry after winning the World Cup?
Another round of the carousel, another triumph for Angel Di Maria, who at the age of 34 managed to win a World Cup, also obtaining the penalty that allowed Messi to give Albiceleste the lead and score the momentary 2-0 goal. On Messi’s evening, Di Maria was once again splendid, a decisive supporting actor: a leitmotif of his career, framed in the exciting final in Doha.