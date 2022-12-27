Will France replay the World Cup final? More than 700,000 Argentine fans petition to ask ‘France to stop crying’

In the early morning of December 19th, the much-anticipated Qatar World Cup final, Argentina played against France, the final went from regular games to overtime and then to penalty shootouts; in the end, the Argentine team from South America won 7:5 (penalty shootout 4: 2) Defeated defending champion France.

After Argentina won, the whole country celebrated, while France was “wailing”. Even Argentina’s victory was over after celebrating, and France also asked to replay the final.

According to reports, out of dissatisfaction with some of the referee’s decisions,More than 200,000 French fans have signed an online petition calling for a replay of the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

According to news on December 26, Argentine fans recently launched a petition called “France Stop Crying” in response to hundreds of thousands of French fans demanding a replay of the World Cup final. As of 8:20 on December 26, Beijing time, more than 710,000 people have signed the petition.

Petition promoter Valentin Gomez said since we won,“The French didn’t stop crying and complaining, they didn’t accept Argentina as world champions”.

It was previously reported that the signatories of the petition believe that Dembele’s foul on Di Maria in Argentina’s first goal should not have been awarded a penalty.

Furthermore, they insisted they had a foul before the Argentine made it 2-0. And Messi’s extra-time goal should have been disallowed because the substitute sprinted across the pitch before the ball crossed the line.

However, the idea of ​​replaying the World Cup final is highly unlikely to be realistic at present, and there is no such precedent in football history. In this regard, some netizens ridiculed that the Chinese national football team did not enter the qualifiers. If the finals are replayed, it is suggested that China also replay the qualifiers.