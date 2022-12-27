© Reuters. U.S. stocks close: S&P and Nasdaq both close down Tesla plunges over 11% in one day



News from the Associated Press on December 28 (Editor Zhao Hao)On Tuesday (December 27), most U.S. stock indexes closed down.

As of the close, the Dow Jones Index rose 0.11% to 33,241.56 points; the S&P 500 Index fell 0.41% to 3,829.25 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.38% to 10,353.23 points.

The U.S. stock market was closed yesterday for the Christmas holiday, and trading volume is expected to be relatively light for the rest of the week. According to the analysis, investors are pessimistic about the economic outlook in 2023, causing U.S. bond yields to rise during the day and putting pressure on growth stocks.

Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer of investment bank Truist, said that the high yields of U.S. bonds have basically continued to suppress the growth of the stock market, and funds have been allocated to other industries that are smaller but not enough to change the index.

For the full year, U.S. stocks are on track for their worst annual performance since 2008. Year-to-date, the Dow has fallen 8.52%, the S&P 500 has fallen 19.66%, and the Nasdaq has fallen 33.82%.

Although some investors had previously hoped to end 2022 on a positive tone with the “Santa Claus market”, judging from the current situation, volatility is likely to continue until 2023.

Hot Stock Performance

The 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed mixed on Tuesday. The consumer optional sector closed down 1.64%, the telecommunications sector fell 1.18%, the information technology/technology sector fell 0.97%, the consumer goods sector rose 0.47%, the utilities sector rose 0.62%, and the energy sector rose 1.14%.

Most of the large technology stocks closed down. (Arranged by market value) Apple fell 1.39%, Microsoft fell 0.74%, Google fell 2.09%, and Amazon fell 2.59%.

Tesla closed down 11.41%, the lowest closing price since August 2020, with a market value of $344.51 billion, ranking 16th among U.S. stocks. Year-to-date, the stock is down about 69%, on track for its worst yearly performance ever.

Chinese concept stocks rose against the market as a whole, and the Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 2.06%.

Most popular Chinese concept stocks rose, Bilibili rose 6.82%, Keke rose 5.25%, Tencent Music rose 5.09%, Alibaba rose 4.92%, Baidu rose 4.36%, JD.com rose 4.18%, Pinduoduo rose 1.39%, New Oriental rose 0.26%, Good Future fell 0.56%, Ideal Auto fell 1.23%, Xiaopeng Motors fell 2.58%, and Weilai fell 8.30%.

company news

[The price of second-hand Tesla fell off a cliff by 17%, and the inventory time was also significantly higher than that of peers]

The average price of a used Tesla in November was $55,754, down 17% from a peak of $67,297 in July, according to auto industry research firm Edmunds.com, compared with an average drop of just 4% in the used-car market over the same period. In addition, the average time Tesla has been in the inventory of used dealers is 50 days, which is significantly higher than the average of 38 days.

[Amazon has trialed Prime Air drone delivery in parts of the United States]

Amazon began using Prime Air drone deliveries last Friday in Rockford, California, and College Station, Texas. Amazon hopes to use feedback from the service to improve operations and eventually roll out the service nationwide. To fly delivery drones in the U.S., companies must be approved by the FAA, and the retail giant is one of only a few companies in the U.S. to receive Part 135 certification.

[Southwest Airlines will continue to implement the shortened flight plan in the next few days]

Southwest Airlines said it plans to continue its shortened flight schedule in the coming days, flying only about a third of its flights. In a statement, the airline said, “We are working with leading security to urgently address the massive disruption by rebalancing the airline, repositioning cabin crew and our fleet to ultimately best serve All those who plan to travel with us.”