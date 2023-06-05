Home » will you be able to recognize the cries of international tennis players?
Sports

will you be able to recognize the cries of international tennis players?

by admin
will you be able to recognize the cries of international tennis players?

The first cries of players on the courts date back to 1959, if we are to believe the old glories of tennis, but it was not until the 1990s to find “screamers” in series. Among the men, we remember Jimmy Connors or Andre Agassi, great specialists in slab on court.

The phenomenon has continued to grow since then, to the point that the very serious BBC launched a “grunt-o-meter” in 2015 (grunt : grunt in English) in order to measure the cry of male and female players. The now retired Maria Sharapova reached 101 decibels – as much as an unbridled motorbike – and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 95 dB.

According to science, this is a winning strategy: a study of the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research from 2014 estimated 4.9% more power when serving, shouting when hitting the ball – another study estimated 3.8% gain during rallies.

Decoders

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  Tvb horror, gets 25 points from Brescia, a blow that no one expected

You may also like

Ogrodníková, second at the Odložil Memorial, did not...

Inter Manchester City, Marotta: ‘Great credit to Inzaghi,...

Last year’s finalist Ruud is in the quarterfinals

Israel Football Federation bans Conference League from Beitar...

Andy Murray defeats Chung Hyeon in first round...

Belfodil (ex Inter) tries to strangle his 15-year-old...

The judge from the drunken case was sparkling...

College Football Hall of Fame ballot is stacked,...

Alaphilippe ends long dry spell at Dauphine

Match day: Manchester City wins the FA Cup,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy