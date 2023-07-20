Home » will you play with me begged the Czech Italian. He agreed. And in the end it was a triumph at Wimbledon
How did he actually get together with the Italian? “About a week before I left for London, I wrote to him. His partner, with whom he had arranged, happened to be injured three days before and told him that he would not play the doubles. So he replied that he could. And when I found him, I went to London,” explains Filip.

He didn’t have the confidence of a spider in singles, but he did in doubles. In the end, the pilgrimage through the grassy tennis kingdom reached the final, in which the pair defeated the Serbian-French couple Branko Djurič and Arthur Gea twice 6:3. “I used to talk on the court, he listened. Being Italian, he didn’t have much confidence in communicating in English. But words like “Let’s go” or “repetition” were enough, let him not be nervous,” describes Filip with a smile.

The reward for the triumph was also participation in the ball of champions, where he saw Carlos Alcaraz up close. “I have to say that the gala dinner was an incredible experience. In the process, I wondered if it was even true. When I realized who all the adults were there, it was a great honor. It’s a lifelong experience, almost a shock,” says the young man who plays for Sparta Prague.

In fact, this “party” almost resembled the Czech Golden Canary, because given the Czech Wimbledon successes, it was a compatriot next to a compatriot. The main figure was, of course, Markéta Vondroušová, the winner of the women’s singles. In addition to Filip, his teammates Alena Kovačková and Laura Samsonová also succeeded in the junior doubles, and Barbora Strýcová, the winner of the women’s doubles and also a Spartan, also arrived at the last minute. , ” said Samson, who is excited about the joint photo with Alcaraz.

So maybe she and her compatriots weren’t at a similar party for the last time.

