Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic fined for smashing racquet in men’s final

Novak Djokovic has been fined $8,000 (£6,117) for smashing his racquet against the net post during the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Umpire Fergus Murphy immediately issued Djokovic a warning for a code violation for the transgression.

The money will be deducted from his runner-up cheque of £1.175m.

Djokovic’s frustration had built up in the decisive set of an enthralling contest on Sunday, having missed a simple chance at the net for a break to go 2-0 up.

In the very next game Alcaraz backed up the hold by breaking the serve of the seven-time Wimbledon champion, which prompted the emotional outburst from Djokovic and brought boos from a section of the Centre Court crowd.

World number one Alcaraz took full advantage of the break to seal a 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.

The 20-year-old’s victory at the All England Club denied Djokovic a 24th grand slam title.

