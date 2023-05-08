Home » GLOSA: The Czech Republic has a team without big stars. But that doesn’t mean losing hope
GLOSA: The Czech Republic has a team without big stars. But that doesn't mean losing hope

With the exception of the greaser Červenka, the shooter Kubalík and the attacker Chytil, who should now reveal his hockey potential to the Czech public, not many names seem to shine in Jalonen’s selection. Even in the media this time, you won’t read big headlines with the rousing message: “This is a team for gold.” In short, in the absence of the Boston Davids and with regard to developments in the NHL, a team full of workers and hard workers will fly to the World Cup on Tuesday morning, rather than big stars, which would had a medal sticker. After all, even for betting agency Tipsport, the Czechs are “up to” the fourth candidate for the title after Finland, Canada and Sweden. But is it really that hopeless?

