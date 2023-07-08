Wimbledon: Alcaraz fights his way into the round of 16

Wimbledon

Despite losing the first set, Carlos Alcaraz reached the round of 16 at the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon. The world number one prevailed on Saturday after a hard fight against Nicolas Jarry 6:3 6:7 (6/8) 6:3 7:5. Daniil Medvedev also lost a set for the first time, but finally won clearly against Marton Fucsovics. Stefanos Tsitsipas managed a clear win against Laslo Djere after two five-set thrillers.



Alcaraz made the decisive break against Jarry in the first set to make it 5:3 and seemed to have the Chileans under control. However, the number 28 in the world showed her qualities and subsequently gave the 20-year-old Spaniard a duel at eye level. After a break to make it 2-0, Jarry had to give up his serve to make it 3-4. It went into the tiebreak, in which the outsider made three points in a row after a saved set ball at 5/6 and won the set.

After that, Alcaraz was on the trigger again. A break in the third set was enough for the world number one to make it 3-1 to lead the set again. Jarry didn’t falter, pulling away to 3-0 in the fourth set and looking set for a deciding set. In this situation, Alcaraz showed his best tennis and turned the set around with breaks to 3: 4 and 6: 4. After a playing time of 3:56 hours, Alcaraz, who had won his first grass title in the run-up to Wimbledon in Queens, used his first match point.

Medvedev sovereign after losing a sentence

The Russian Medvedev prevailed against the Hungarian Fucsovics 4:6 6:3 6:4 6:4. An early break cost Medvedev the first set loss of the tournament. From this point on, the Russian raised his level and won sets two and three with ease. At the beginning of the fourth set, Fucsovics injured his ankle and was only able to finish the game with a handicap.

Reuters/Andrew Couldridge Daniil Medvedev is on course for his first quarter-final at Wimbledon

Medvedev won the fourth set 6-4 and made it 3-1 head-to-head with the Hungarian after losing the only duel at Grand Slam level in Paris to date. In the round of 16, Medvedev meets the Czech Jiri Lehecka, who beat the American Tommy Paul 6:2 7:6 (7/2) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 6:7 ​​(9/11) 6:2 prevailed. Against Lehecka, Medvedev has the chance to make it into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Tsitsipas is happy about a smooth victory

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas was finally able to look forward to a smooth win on the same day. The Greek, seeded number five, has played daily in his five-set duels against Dominic Thiem and Andy Murray since Tuesday due to rain and darkness shifts. On Saturday he only let the Serb Laslo Djere get a taste of winning the set in a 6:4 7:6 (7/5) 6:4.

Against the American Christopher Eubanks, who won against the Australian Christopher O’Connell 7: 6 (7/5) 7: 6 (7/3) 7: 6 (7/2), Tsitsipas is his favorite in the round of 16 first quarter finals at Church Road. “You know, it took Noah 14 days to build the ark and it feels like the first two matches were similar,” said Tsitsipas happily about his second round of 16 in the lawn Mecca.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

men’s singles

Ladies Singles

