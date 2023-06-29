Wimbledon qualifying: Billy Harris and Anna Brogan one win away from main draw

Billy Harris has never played in the main draw of the men’s singles at a Grand Slam and is ranked 346th in the worldDates: 26-29 June. Venue: Community Sports Centre, Roehampton.Coverage: Live coverage daily on the BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

Two British players moved one win away from securing places in the Wimbledon main draw, but five home hopefuls lost in the second qualifying round.

Billy Harris, 28, battled past France’s Hugo Gaston 2-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 and will play Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic.

Anna Brogan, 25, defeated Russian Diana Shnaider 6-3 7-6 (9-7) to set up a match with China‘s Bai Zhuoxuan.

However, Britons Naiktha Bains, Charles Broom, Lily Miyazaki, Johannus Monday and Toby Samuel lost on Wednesday.

The final qualifying round takes place at the Community Sports Centre in Roehampton on Thursday, before the main Wimbledon tournament begins on 3 July – with full coverage across the BBC.

Monday won the first set but was beaten 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-2 by Radu Albot of Moldova, Samuel also started well but fell to a 5-7 6-1 6-4 loss to Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro, while Broom slipped to a 6-3 6-4 defeat by Austria’s Denis Novak.

Elsewhere, Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild, who beat Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the opening round of the French Open last month, remained on course to qualify thanks to a 7-5 7-6 (7-4) win over France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

South Korea’s Chung Hyeon, an Australian Open semi-finalist in 2018, was trailing 6-1 2-0 and then withdrew from his match against France’s Enzo Couacaud.

Lucas Pouille has also previously reached the final four at the Australian Open and moved into the third qualifying round for Wimbledon, beating Italy’s Julius Zeppieri 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3.

Anna Brogan is ranked 370th in the world and looking to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time

In the women’s competition, Miyazaki was eliminated with a 6-3 6-4 loss to China‘s Yuan Yue, with Bains losing 3-6 6-3 6-2 against Switzerland’s Victoria Golubic.

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open champion, defeated Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima 6-0 6-3, while three-time Wimbledon women’s doubles champion Hsieh Su-wei also advanced, thanks to a 6-2 6-3 triumph over American Kayla Day.

Russia’s Vera Zvonare, the 2010 women’s singles runner-up, was hoping to qualify at the age of 38 but lost 6-4 6-1 to Latvia’s Darja Semenistaj.

There were mixed fortunes for teenage Russian sisters Mirra and Erika Andreeva. Mirra Andreeva advanced as the 16-year-old had an easy 6-1 6-2 success against Chloe Packet of France, but 19-year-old Erika Andreeva was beaten, eliminated by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremskawho won 6-3 6-4.

Britain’s Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie qualified automatically for the main draw, while Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, George Loffhagen and Ryan Peniston have been given wildcards.

No British women were ranked in the top 100 at the cut-off date for Wimbledon to qualify automatically, although Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Sonay Kartal, Katie Swan and Heather Watson were handed wildcards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

