The big Czech derby will see the third Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon on Sunday. Tennis players Markéta Vondroušová and Marie Bouzková will compete for promotion to the elite eight of the women’s singles division at the All England Club. The match should start at noon on court number 2, just like Jiří Lehečka’s match with Russian Daniil Medvedev. You can watch both duels in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

